Then there’s the problematic term Insta-poet, which conjures an image of someone who, as Rod McKuen and Richard Bach did in the 1970s, popularizes easily digestible platitudes in the guise of poetry. As a writer who has posted a photo and haiku using the handle @placepoet almost daily since January 2016, I follow many poets who use Instagram’s posting and editing capabilities as inspirational tools—ekphrastic prompts to focus creative vision and work. These daily, now habitual, opportunities to observe, photograph, edit, write, and post are part of my practice wherever I am. Sticking to a form disciplines me to focus on the image, not myself. I call these anti-selfies—the opposite of what the term Insta-poet has come to imply.

Despite the effort I put into editing and writing these Instagram haiku/photo hybrids, most people who follow me (nowhere near the number who follow Rupi Kaur) tell me how much they like my photos. This confirms to me that with Instagram, it’s not really about words, only images (and I don’t choose to confuse the two by superimposing my words over my photos). As the former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove said, “We tend to be so bombarded with information, and we move so quickly, that there’s a tendency to treat everything on the surface level and process things quickly. That is antithetical to the kind of openness and perception you have to have to be receptive to poetry.” Let’s hope “Insta-poets” are the gateway drug that leads their followers to the more mind-bending stuff available in the form of podcasts, live-streams, video performances, and even literary magazines and books.

Ellen Girardeau Kempler

Laguna Beach, Calif.

