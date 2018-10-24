Jim Laskey

Salt Lake City, Utah

Mr. Caruso’s article fails to answer why he believes that the Republican party is better suited to address the large, complex, dynamic, and historic problems facing our country, both domestically and internationally. I would have appreciated more insight into the why and how of Mr. Caruso’s opinion.

Citizens of the U.S. are presented with two political parties, which for the most part seem to function in their own self-interest regardless of the consequences to our nation (see Kavanaugh Senate Hearings, with plenty of blame to share between the Republicans and Democrats). I wonder when the people of the U.S. will become disgusted enough with the two political parties and demand more. Would this come in the fashion of a new political party (see Emmanuel Macron and his party in France) or a call for compromise (see No Labels and their “Problem Solvers Caucus”)?

As it currently reads, Mr. Caruso’s personal statement does not advance anything resembling a way forward. If there is more than just his gut feelings about why or how the Republican party will lead our nation forward despite the current state of affairs within the party and the nation, I’d like to read his musings.

Todd Headden

Austin, Texas

The idea that Republicans are the ones who can lead us away from the Trump era when they are the party that has capitulated to his whims at every turn is self-evidently laughable. I respect Mr. Caruso’s convictions and I respect his right and capacity to disagree with me and others on issues. I do not respect his loyalty to a party that has remade itself in the Trumpian image. I can only hope that the GOP is held accountable for its allowing the blatantly unfit man in the Oval Office unfettered access to power. Power that he uses to bully, demean, and foment animus against anyone who opposes his grossly incompetent authoritarian leanings. I find it incredibly difficult to separate any accomplishments of Donald Trump from his persona of pettiness and spite. That Mr. Caruso is able to hand wave all of that away speaks, to me, of the fact that it doesn’t really bother him that much, so long as he gets the political results he craves.

Ian Bragan

Scranton, Pa.

In my 30 years as a registered voter, I’ve been pulled towards the right and then to the left by insanely upsetting decisions made in all three branches of our federal government. But in that whole time, I’ve never changed my lack of party affiliation.

Caruso and I share many reasons for staying where we’re at, with fiscal management being a paramount factor in both our decisions. But where we don’t see eye to eye is on the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh.

The GOP could’ve easily shut out the Democrats by nominating a more worthy candidate to threaten longstanding liberal laws. It was Congress’s duty to confirm a Justice that the people have confidence in. Sadly, the People do not have confidence in Kavanaugh.