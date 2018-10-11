Mike Wilson

Lawrenceville, N.J.

As a true-blue Democrat, I jumped to read this article, expecting to read about how the writer had seen the error of his ways to come over to our side. I learned a lot. I applaud his reasons for leaving the Republicans and disagree with most of his assertions about the Democratic Party (not all, however). He actually made me want to consider his anti-Democrat reasoning. What surprised me the most, however, were the beliefs of the Republican Party of the past. I found myself in agreement with almost all of them, thinking we could actually talk about these ideas. I stunned myself and thought, Oh, how wonderful it would be to stop calling one another names, to respect one another’s views, and to stop suspecting the other’s motives to be devious. At least I can dream.

Charlene Thompson

Elizabethtown, Ky.

Donald Trump has only pulled back the curtain and revealed what has been there for decades. Court packing has been a Republican priority for decades. Voter suppression has been a priority for decades. Extreme, irrational hatred of Hispanic people has been there for decades. Before Trump, you were able to turn a blind eye, and now you are forced to see what you refused to see before.

Rich Fitzgerald

Philadelphia, Pa.

I think the final takeaway from Nichols’s article is that both political parties have become irrelevant for the average American. The Republican Party is catering exclusively to the ignorant zealots who are poisoning their base, and the Democrats talk tough but are afraid of scaring away the folks who would never vote for them anyway. They ignore their base, assuming incorrectly that they can just count on these people’s votes. Meanwhile, the GOP is unwilling to sacrifice power by standing up to the idiots, bigots, and corrupt in their ranks. We need new parties, ones that are less demonizing of the other side, and less crazy.

Jacob DeWitt

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Tom Nichols believes that “America is an exceptional nation with a global mission” and “that we are, in fact, a shining city on a hill and an example to others.” I am not American, and it never ceases to amaze me how deeply the myth of American exceptionalism penetrates, even to highly educated, articulate people who construct subtle, politically self-aware arguments such as he does.

America is one country amongst many on this planet, with many great things about it but also many deep, deep flaws. For many of us living in Europe, America absolutely isn’t a shining city on a hill. At best, we certainly don’t envy your gun crime, your poor education system, your grossly unfair health system, or lack of paid maternity leave for women. At worst, these and other aspects of American life are despised and regarded as completely retrograde.

This seemingly blind belief in America’s exceptionalism is simplistic in the extreme, and belies a complete lack of perspective on its real achievements, as well as those of other countries that, no more and no less than the U.S.A., also have “a mission” (although I would never describe it as such).