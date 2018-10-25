Taylor Swift Succumbs to Competitive Wokeness

“In the uppermost echelons of the culture industries,” Reihan Salam wrote earlier this month, “woke liberalism is de rigueur and departures from it are stigmatized.” In this environment, he argued, making a show of social liberalism is increasingly the only option.

The idea that the political convictions held by young people are not sincere, but rather the product of a “competitive wokeness,” is as condescending and stale as it is untrue. It inverts reality by suggesting that there is great cultural and monetary reward for public figures who are extremely “woke,” when in reality, publicly endorsing actual left-leaning politics (for example Black Lives Matter, democratic socialist policies, medicare for all, or a boycott of Israel to support Palestinians) is very divisive even among self-identifying liberals. It is true that there is social pressure from fans to engage in left leaning politics, but acting like this is a boundless battle for wokeness is somewhat absurd. We talk about Kanye and Taylor, but for every Kanye and Taylor there are scores of (often white) public figures who do not engage with partisan politics publicly and their careers do not suffer for it. I cannot help but feel like the real point of this argument is to undermine the extremely justified cultural response of outrage to a very extreme administration by suggesting it is just uninformed social positioning orchestrated by naive millennials. Is it so wrong that young people engage with politics by asking the celebrities they admire to use their platforms to discuss the political issues that affect them?

I also think it is important to point out that it’s not like Taylor Swift’s career was suffering because she was staying out of politics. There were certainly conversations about why she was abstaining, and cultural and consumer forces undoubtedly play into these decisions, but no one was waiting with bated breath for her to endorse a Democrat—not that that is even a particularly woke thing to do.