Name Withheld by Request

Portland, Ore.

Jemele Hill writes, “White men don’t ordinarily face the kind of suspicion and presumptions of guilt to which men of color are routinely subjected. If Kavanaugh were black, how many people would empathize and relate to his circumstances?”

To find the answer to that, one need only look back a little more than a couple of decades. Those of us who supported Kavanaugh against unsubstantiated, politically motivated charges took the exact same position toward Clarence Thomas when a similar thing happened to him.

Ree Mehta

Sunnyvale, Calif.

While I completely agree with Ms. Hill’s point that the way black men are treated by the justice system is way different from how Brett Kavanaugh was treated, I believe she misses the point of the anxiety of black men entirely. Black men are right to be distressed at further erosion of due process, because if someone with Kavanaugh’s privilege is not afforded the presumption of innocence by a significant portion of the country, then what hope does an ordinary black man have that his presumption of innocence and due-process rights will be protected and enhanced? We should be striving to give all Americans, regardless of race, class, gender, orientation, etc., the same robust presumption of innocence and due-process rights. The recent attacks on and dismissal of the presumption of innocence by many in our society is a tragedy that will negatively affect black men the most. They are right to be concerned. One needs only to look at this publication for evidence that their fears are grounded in fact.

Jonathan Price

Dallas, Texas

There is no doubt that white privilege exists in our society. The way that Justice Kavanaugh behaved during his confirmation hearing is a prime example of white privilege. This is why it is very important, as black men in America, that we are mindful of our behavior. I know that the deck is stacked against me, my son, and grandson. We have to instill in our children to do what is right and not put ourselves in positions where we can be accused of doing something wrong. This is why I have no empathy or sympathy for Brett Kavanaugh. It just shows me, again, that there is no equal protection under the law. The more things change, the more they stay the same. As black men, we have to be right in an unjust system and always treat women with dignity and respect.

Walter DeBerry

Brooklyn, N.Y.