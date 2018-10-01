I don’t necessarily agree with that sentiment, but I think it might be a better explanation for their degree choices.

Brian Boerman

Pleasanton, Calif.

As a former English professor who left the academy in heartbreak and outrage, I appreciated Benjamin Schmidt’s essay. I also recognized its veracity as I reflected on my own teaching: If I started with 100 first-year students each semester, only two or three would express interest in English as a major, and even fewer would complete the degree.

Mr. Schmidt offers insightful theories for the decline in humanities majors, and I would like to add this one: Humanities disciplines require reading and writing—serious, long-form, sophisticated reading and writing—and those activities are not only unfashionable these days, but also rarely practiced among students and rarely required by faculty.

Students in the sciences are asked to do reading, and we have all seen the heavy tomes that are biology texts, but that kind of reading demands synthesis of information; in the humanities, our reading often calls for interpretation. Ambiguity abounds, style as well as structures of power are debated, and one must venture into historical documents and texts (in foreign languages, no less) in ways seldom required in chemistry and computer science.

My students were generally reluctant to read, especially when the reading was not “fact-based” or “data-based” or accompanied by a straightforward multiple-choice quiz. They found reading to be boring. They also found it hard. And because students who struggle with reading also struggle with writing, and because both reading and writing are integral to the humanities, well, one can see why many of today’s students are abandoning humanities for other pursuits. They find other ways to develop and utilize their intellect, and I acknowledge that many of those ways are quite impressive.

So, good for the students. But readers, woe for us.

Lori Isbell

Colorado Springs, Colo.

The article titled “The Humanities Are in Crisis” seems to be meant for the children of the hyper-wealthy. I can’t imagine worse advice for anyone without a trust fund.

This generation has the highest educational debt load ever. It is not hyperbole to say that debt load has influenced this generation to have children later in life (or to not have them at all), and has influenced many other less important decisions as well. Further, I doubt the author understands what it is like to live with a debt load north of $100,000. I have, as have many of my friends—it is terrifying.

Little I learned from my humanities studies prepared me for the real world. It was interesting and fun for sure, but impractical. I learned what I needed to know by working, as I think most do.

The truth is, the world is a dangerous place if one is not born wealthy, and one health malady can be the difference between financial ruin and skating by. Forgoing a marketable skill in this day and age is playing Russian roulette with one’s life.