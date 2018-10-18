Why wasn’t Gabriel saved? Your reporting makes a case for multiple contributing factors that seem to fall into three interrelated categories: (1) people, (2) incentives/disincentives, and (3) systems/processes. Had even one person among many who had the opportunity made a firm decision to save the child, he likely would be alive today. But even those most troubled by their observations and motivated to help allowed themselves to be persuaded, out of concern for their job, to stop short of saving Gabriel. Money appears to have played a significant role—the fewer children sent to foster care, the better, from the bureaucracy’s financial standpoint. Software and processes were easily evaded and subverted.

So we have the wrong people in positions of grave responsibility, many of them acting badly; we have an incentive structure at odds with what should really matter, which is saving children from abuse; we have ostensibly good people failing to act out of fear for their jobs or how their superiors will view them; and we have supervisory and management systems that fail to detect or prevent irresponsible, negligent, or even criminal conduct by those responsible for protecting children.

But as you reported, this is not a one-off nightmare, and Los Angeles enjoys no monopoly on failed child-protective services. Thus, the question I beg your pardon to ask: What do you think should be done, based upon what you’ve learned? As a society, what changes can we make to greatly reduce the chances of future cases such as Gabriel’s?

John Harris

Tomball, Texas

I was deeply moved by Garrett Therolf’s article “Why Did No One Save Gabriel?” I’m glad that you so thoroughly and eloquently covered this important story.

As someone who has spent many years working with child-welfare departments across the country, I have seen the complex problems illustrated by Gabriel’s story in many state and county systems. Some of these problems are truly what C. West Churchman would call “wicked problems”—problems that, because of complex interdependencies, when effort is made to solve one aspect of them, other problems may be revealed or created. The issue of parental rights is just one such problem, since protecting children often means terminating a parent’s right to care for them.

Right now, across the country, many in the child-welfare field are reading this article and finding within it a reflection of the system in which they work. Often, those people are decent, hardworking, and idealistic, and they hope that what they do everyday will make a difference. Articles like this one, however important, will only serve to disillusion the very workers who came to help these vulnerable children in the first place.

I would challenge your magazine to not let this article be your last word on child fatalities or the child-welfare system. If you want to move this issue forward, to really build support for a robust, comprehensive child-welfare system that works, help the field by finding the answers to these problems. An article of this depth about positive change in the child-welfare system, or radical ideas for positive change in the child-welfare system, would be extremely helpful. It could help point the way for many in the system to be champions. It may even give them hope to go on helping these kids in spite of the systems they find themselves in.