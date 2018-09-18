Mary Lou Williams

Mission Viejo, Calif.

Chuck Todd closes with, “The truth is that most journalists, in newsrooms large and small across the country, are doing their best each day to be fair, honest, and direct.”

We live in an age of subjectivity and grade inflation. What this generation of journalists considers its best would have been considered unacceptable a generation ago. The standard of reporting facts and letting readers form conclusions is currently nonexistent in journalism.

Social activism has usurped humble objectivity as the highest human value. The exceptions are few and far between.

Scot Turner

Sonora, Calif.

Once again I find myself writing after once again reading an overwrought assertion of virtue from a member of the media elite. Look, I agree with much of what Chuck Todd says about toxic right-wing media sources and irresponsible actors. And I definitely agree that the media should defend its coverage. That would be a step in the right direction because then at least we would be acknowledging that the coverage could use some explicit justification.

However, at the same time I found this piece a bit frustrating, as it repeated the same basic frame of the un-powerful media vs. the various suspect powerful forces arrayed against it. What this forgets is that there is a third group—the consumers of media—who are truly un-powerful, and see the media itself as very much a powerful, influential entity. The media should engage with the many viewers who perceive consistently biased and selective coverage and have thus lost a great deal of trust in the stories they read and the narratives that are presented to them.

As Mr. Todd admits, there are clear and consistent signals that people have lost faith in the media. It may be convenient to chalk this up to mind-control by the Rush Limbaugh contingent, but that would be a drastic oversimplification. We can often get defensive when we receive feedback in life, and I would guess it is very difficult for the media to accept that folks have legitimate criticisms. I hope our leading media sources increase clarity, accountability, and honesty in a way that will allow them to return to the positions of trust and respect they deserve.

Sam H. Maslin

Seattle, Wash.

I have often wondered why the press has not stood up to the issue of “fake” news. Every informed person knows that reporters make mistakes. It happens. Good reporters correct them. In this climate of hatred, I find myself tired of listening as some reporters in the mainstream media try to be fair by having “the other side” appear so that they can just pontificate their bias and hate. Thank you, Chuck Todd. This message was long overdue.

Cheryl A. Principi

Lake Worth, Fla.