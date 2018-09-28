As Deborah so clearly put it: “At lunch that day, did I tell my loving parents that I’d been raped the night before? Of course not. That boy had already stolen a valuable piece of my soul.” The physical abuse not only causes pain and trauma; it affects our soul.

If Kavanaugh did do the abuse but denies it, then he is not fit for the office. If he admits he did it and apologizes, he is. If he did not do the abuse, then perhaps he is qualified. We need people in office who can be vulnerable and honest, be a human who can admit to former experiences but not be limited by them.

We have a culture that is lopsided, and that is why women are now speaking up. We do not wish for our children to be abused like we were.

Carolyn Thompson

Austin, Texas

When I was 19, I went to visit my boyfriend for his birthday weekend. I flew from my college in New England to his, in the Midwest. Although I was glad to see him, it had been several months since we had been together, and I did not want to have intercourse.

After he pinned me to the floor of his room and raped me, I grabbed my things and fled. Luckily, I knew a girl on campus. I knocked on her door in the middle of the night sobbing. I could barely speak and just told her we had had an argument.

The next day, my boyfriend called. I was still crying and told him I was flying home early. He offered to drive me to the airport. Since I knew no one else with a car on this campus, I accepted. On the way to the airport, he asked why I was so upset. I looked at him. “Because you raped me.”

“It happens all the time,” he replied.

“So does getting hit by a truck. That doesn’t make it all right.”

That was in 1973. That was his apology. At the time, I told no one. There was no such thing as “date rape.” There was no one to report to who would have looked past the “he said, she said” and the fact that I had voluntarily gone to visit him.

He went on to finish a Ph.D. and an M.D. He married and had three daughters. I went on to diminished confidence in my own strength and independence. I did not want him to go to jail or to ruin his life, I just wanted him to acknowledge that he had used his size and power to violate my body, and to say that he was sincerely sorry.

It was a different time, but the old “boys will be boys” excuse can no longer stand up in public. It wasn’t valid then. Today, boys and men are learning that their hormones do not entitle them to abuse women’s bodies. If they felt entitled in the past, it is time to turn the light on that behavior and say, at the very least, we won’t excuse it in our public servants.

Shelly Payson

Shelton, Conn.

[Further reading: A Pediatrician Tells His Former Patient: ‘I Am Disappointed in Myself’]

Hallelujah. Thank you for saying it out loud, and I am sorry you carried it for so long. I am nearly 70 and know exactly of what you speak. This problem seems to be as old as humanity. Men have a real problem being honest or, God forbid, vulnerable.