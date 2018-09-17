Sonya B. DeBerry from Atlanta, Georgia—who read the article “first with disgust and finally with anger”—and Jetse Sprey from Cleveland, Ohio, argued that Mrs. X could have avoided the pregnancy altogether. But while DeBerry felt Mrs. X “would profit more from a visit to a good psychotherapist than an abortionist,” Sprey wanted to “commend” Mrs. X and her husband for their “responsible and farsighted attitude toward their family,” which promoted the “quality rather than the quantity of their offspring.”

One reader, whose name was withheld by request, was concerned about the safety of abortions given that “proper care is not available, even illegally” to many women. This reader cautioned that Mrs. X’s safe procedure was an anomaly; the “large majority” of abortions, the reader said, were induced by “unskilled neighbors and friends.” These facts, the reader warned, should not be forgotten by those who “might have been lulled into a sense of security” by Mrs. X’s story.

Walter R. Thorson from Cambridge, Massachusetts, felt that Mrs. X had ignored the “philosophical and ethical questions involved” in the decision to terminate a pregnancy. “Surely Mrs. X does not view the law as merely a consensus of practice; if she does, then segregation in the South is justified, for example.”

While Mrs. X’s story was unconventional for the time, it wasn’t necessarily unfamiliar. One reader recounted her trip to Havana, Cuba, where it was cheaper to receive an abortion and there was “no judging of patients by the staff.” She “never regretted” her decision: “Our happy, healthy children are a testimony to our unborn child.”

1969

By the time Harriet Pilpel wrote about abortion for The Atlantic in June, 1969, seven states (starting with Colorado in 1967) had amended their laws to allow women to have the procedure under special health circumstances. While she lauded the progress, her piece argued in favor of legalizing abortion nationwide.

If abortion were allowed to anyone, Andrew J. Huhtanen from Auburn, New York, wondered, would it “make a human life a trivial thing? … What is to stop the killing of human ‘vegetables’ in hospitals, mental institutions, and homes for the aged?,” he asked.

Cornelius F. Murphy Jr. from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, believed abortion debates came down to issues of justice—“that is, what society and the pregnant woman, owe to another person.” (Pilpel later responded to Murphy, noting that the New York State Court of Appeals held that “the law has never considered the unborn fetus as having a separate ‘judicial existence’” until it is born, alive.)

“Why do most presentations urging legalization of abortion spend more time worrying about the plights of hypothetically deformed embryos and potential battered children,” Anne Treseder from San Francisco, California, asked, “than they do worrying about the rights of actual, adult women?”