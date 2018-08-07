I thought you might be interested to know that here in Quebec, the woman must keep her own last name upon marriage. This is so that government records—Medicare, driver’s licenses, taxes, etc.—remain consistent throughout the woman’s life. In fact, one has to actually petition the courts to be allowed to take the man’s last name.

Alison S. Coad

Montreal, Quebec

When my husband offered to take my last name, I was elated! I am very attached to my last name—Berkowitz!—because it connects me to my siblings, my parents, my history. My husband, on the other hand, did not feel that same sense of connection to his. His father passed away and he has no siblings. Also, I am Jewish and he is Christian. In addition to wanting me to keep the name that means so much to me, he said, “If we have children, they won’t have to look hard to see their Christian roots, but they won’t as easily see their Jewishness reflected around them. If they have your last name, it will always serve as a little reminder.”

So Steven Williams became Steven Berkowitz. He works in a construction company with lots of big, burly men, many of whom still scratch their heads at this. But Steven was raised by a wonderful, intelligent woman, most of his long-term friends are women, and he’s a feminist. He takes a lot of pride in his new name, and I’m so grateful.

Allison Michelle Berkowitz

Baltimore, Md.

Long before we were married, my wife and I agreed that we would keep the last names we were born with. Of course this isn’t unheard of; we know lots of straight, progressive couples in our generation who did the same. But all of these couples, if they had children, gave their children the man’s last name.



This bothered me, so before we had children I thought up a naming plan which I presented to my wife. If we had a daughter, she would share my wife’s last name, but she’d have my last name as her middle name. If we had a son, he’d share my last name, but he’d have my wife’s last name as his middle name. In this way, we could challenge the accepted patriarchal norms, but still pass our names on to our children. She was reluctant at first, but then warmed up to the idea.



We ended up with two kids, a boy and a girl, so our last names are split down the middle. We get occasional comments and raised eyebrows, especially at the airport, and perhaps I tell people too often that it was my idea. (Yes, I’m proud that I thought it up, but I admit there’s probably an element of not wanting to appear “weaker” or “less dominant” in the relationship—after all, it was my idea...) We also took a bit of flak from the French government when my daughter applied for her French identity card in 2004 (my wife and children have dual citizenship). In a long, formal letter they sent us about the Napoleonic code, they told us we couldn’t use a last name as a middle name or use my wife’s maiden name as my daughter’s last name. Subsequently, her passport has no middle name and my last name.