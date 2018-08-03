That has happened for a number of reasons. First, as an author, when you’re writing about a subject that is very new or is subject to relatively rapid change, if you follow the conventional-publishing model, your book might be obsolete by the time you publish it.

Second, readers of prescriptive nonfiction have material needs they are trying to meet, like learning a new technology or skill to solve a problem they are facing in their work. They don’t care if a book is finished when they buy it; any amount of content, even just 10 percent of a planned book, is worth buying if you really need it.

The thing about these books is that they are worth more than $9.99 to their readers. Reading a book like this can actually make you money, since, for example, you can put a new skill on your CV or, if you’re a consultant, you can potentially bill yourself out at a higher rate.

We let people choose what to pay for Leanpub books and people often pay more than they have to. Sometimes when they’ve finished a book, readers will actually buy the book again, to give the author more money.

One reason this works is that we pay a high royalty rate of 80 percent. We actually show customers how much the author is going to get, and customers will sometimes base their pricing decision on how much the author will be paid.

With its royalty decision, Amazon has essentially made KDP hostile to people publishing prescriptive nonfiction, where the prices people are willing to pay are naturally higher than for most fiction books, and certainly higher than $9.99.

Of course, everyone still sells on Amazon anyway, because that’s where all the eyeballs are. And in any case, people conventionally associate self-publishing with fiction, not nonfiction. Maybe those are the main reasons why this issue doesn’t seem to get discussed too often.

Len Epp

Victoria, Canada

Alana Semuels replies:

I understand and respect the authors’ perspective that Douglas Preston represents above. As a wannabe author—a few years ago, I wrote a YA novel, found an agent, but then never found a publisher—I may understand more than most people how important it is to find a publisher who supports an author’s work and does what it can to get it into readers’ hands. Those people who can make a good living writing books are, in my opinion, some of the luckiest in the world. But the reality is that the traditional model of publishing excludes many authors. Publishing houses accept a tiny fraction of the books pitched to them, and before Amazon, there was really nowhere for unpublished authors to go to get their books to a giant audience of readers. Many of the authors I interviewed for my story said traditional publishing houses had no interest in their work. I am not happy that the publishing industry is struggling, but I do think it could have taken a page from Amazon’s book and innovated some. Rather than just rejecting many of the works that come in, traditional publishing houses could have launched their own self-publishing platform, which would have allowed them to keep an eye on promising authors as Amazon now does, as Mark Coker of Smashwords pointed out to me in a section of our interview that didn’t make it into the story. I hope to be able to write, in a few years, about how publishing houses pivoted as technology changed and made the wonderful world of books profitable for published authors and less popular ones. But at the moment, Amazon seems to be one of the few companies actually democratizing the publishing world.