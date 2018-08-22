I think Loewen’s blanket statement that history education is “broken” is far from true and lacks nuance, precisely the accusation he makes against the textbooks! Could history education be improved? Of course. There is always room for improvement. I and my fellow social studies educators strive for that every day. As a new school year begins, I would challenge Mr. Loewen to actually see what happens in history classrooms before he passes judgement. I agree that textbooks do not offer much nuance and often give short shrift to important topics. But textbooks are just the tip of the iceberg in the materials made available to history students today.

Barbara Marshall

Fairbanks, Alaska

By saying “we historians tend to make everything so nuanced that the idea of truth almost disappears,” Loewen seems to maintain that “truth” is hidden among myriad details, and that historians lose sight of it by getting caught up in these details. Loewen’s belief that not all historical “narratives” hold equal amounts of water is commendable. However, excavating truth is delicate. Take away too many details or too much nuance and you can damage the artifact, the truth; leave too many details in there and the truth is still hidden in the dirt.

As for Loewen’s hypothesis that somewhere there exists “a bedrock of fact,” it is also commendable, but slightly naïve. Aside from perhaps dates, no historical “fact” is devoid of some sort of judgment; after all, deciding which facts to record bespeaks some judgement on the gravity of certain facts over others.

Rebekah Edwards

St. Davids, Pa.

Lies My Teacher Told Me are actually lies my school board insisted that they tell me, since so many school boards approve textbooks. There may be accurate texts written but never selected. And teachers keep their jobs by following the text that’s mandated. Concerned citizens need to pay more attention to who is running for school board if we want facts and critical thinking to be even a part of history instruction.

Sally Holland

Middlebury, Vt.

I spent 28 years as a social studies teacher in public schools. The state of North Carolina slashed textbook funding for the last ten years of my tenure. This was a blessing; I was able to find other ways to teach the complicated history of the United States, and civics and economics, too. Students were exposed to the ideas of Howard Zinn and Noam Chomsky.

It is a tough gig. Not every teacher is reliant upon textbooks. Especially when you do not have them to assign to students.

David Dickson

Denison, Tex.

As an African American high school economics teacher, I found Loewen’s book distinctly refreshing and frustrating. I went back to our state-/district-issued economics textbook to put Loewen’s critiques to the test for a different subject, and discovered how engagingly it presented the advantages of capitalism and the disadvantages of socialism, and how underwhelmingly it presented the disadvantages of capitalism and the advantages of socialism. I found the textbook’s failure to cite slavery (free labor) as the particular vehicle by which capitalism in America could succeed to be problematic. Additionally, the positive and ethnocentric biographical snapshot of Adam Smith as “the father of economics” was astonishingly naïve and boring. I encourage every educator to go back to their textbooks and challenge the text, and think of questions that aren’t easy to answer.