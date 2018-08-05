Why Doctors Should Read Fiction

Last week, Sam Kean wrote about a new paper in Literature and Medicine. The paper, he explained, argues that “certain literary exercises can expand doctors’ worldviews and make them more attuned to the dilemmas real patients face.”

As a physician who teaches both ethics and creative writing to medical students and house officers, I appreciate the value of using fiction and narrative to enhance the training of future physicians. These tools are certainly helpful in cultivating humanistic and compassionate doctors. However, medical school is rather late in the game to introduce these techniques. Ideally, admissions committees at medical schools should be looking for students who are imaginative and who are already reading literature, including literature about illness and physician-patient relationships. One might argue for altering medical school admissions requirements accordingly—for instance, replacing required courses in Newtonian physics with those that foster creativity and emotional understanding. As a physician, I am often asked to listen to my patients’ stories with empathy; in contrast, not once have I ever had to calculate the trajectory of a patient to be shot out of a cannon.

Jacob M. Appel, M.D., J.D., M.P.H.

Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Medical Education

Director of Ethics Education in Psychiatry

Mount Sinai School of Medicine

New York, N.Y.