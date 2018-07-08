Bagdikian concluded that because they were prompted by outside actors rather than members themselves, the changes littered throughout the Handbook ultimately did not affect the core values—“idealism, good citizenship, and international friendship”—or practices of the Girl Scouts. First and foremost, they were meant to appease extremists who felt internationalist language was “un-American” and had “dangerous political connotations.”

In The Atlantic, reactions from readers ranged widely. Katherine G. Fenimore Cooper from New York City, who alluded to being involved in the organization, understood the inclination to keep principles apolitical: “It has long been a policy of the Girl Scouts not to take part in anything political or controversial in nature,” she wrote. While she personally supported the United Nations, if references thereto were “objectionable to many, [they] should be deleted.” Her letter elicited a direct response from the editor of the piece (who remained anonymous). He explained that through their research, he and Bagdikian found that commitment to the United Nations was “a national policy endorsed by both parties for a decade and objected to today by only a very small remnant of rabid isolationists.”

As someone who had served in the armed services, William A. Pease felt “ashamed” that the proponents of isolationism had become powerful enough to “intimidate so great an international influence as the Girl Scouts into acquiescence.” While “boastingly proud” of some of his fellow countrymen, he felt “ashamed” of others who were associated with McCarthyism. It was “paradoxical,” he explained, for people “who fought in three wars for an international cause” to “sever” themselves from internationalism.

No one felt more passionately, however, than Jean Gleason, a former Girl Scout from Berkeley, California. To begin with, she wished the article had contained “a little more editorializing.” If she were a scout under the new rules, she wrote, she would have “serious doubts about the competence” of her leaders and “be pretty sore about their lack of courage in backing up their own convictions.” If she were a leader, asked to keep quiet about these changes, she believes her “impulse would be to yell bloody murder instead” or, at the very least, “ask the National Council a few questions.” While Bagdikian seemed to think everything would turn out alright, Gleason felt the policy of appeasement was “downright dangerous”:

I’m not against compromise as such—in fact, I know of no way of existence that doesn’t include it. But as a way of life, it’s for the birds. Any belief that’s worth believing in is worth fighting for.

As for the future of the organization, Gleason wrote, changes would have “tragic consequences”: