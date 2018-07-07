4. The GrubHub Facebook groups are full of deniers, class traitors, and people who express their “gratitude” for “having a job at all.” I get all of these arguments, but it makes it seem hopeless—how could we ever organize these people, or make them realize that they’re taking on all of the risk and getting literally none of the reward? What chance is there to possibly change things when everyone is so precariously oriented that they’re grateful for having a chance to make terrible wages at an incredibly risky and expensive job?

5. You realize that there’s a full-blown class war being waged from within and without the lower classes, and the upper class is utterly obliterating everyone. In their comfortable decorum, they talk about choices and personal responsibility—but seem to barely exercise any of these much-heralded traits themselves. If trickle-down economics don’t work, then the trickle-down narrative certainly does. There’s nothing sadder than seeing people who have been taken advantage of be happy that they’re being taken advantage of, peddling a story about work that actively harms them and their cohort.

Amazon is just one of these companies; there’s an entire industry built on this incredibly shaky foundation. It relies on real knowledge of the extreme desperation and precariousness that anyone in the working class faces. It is a crude and brutal application of statistics, computing, and the internet.



The worst thing about it is that once the music stops and this business cycle ends, no one knows what happens to this industry. If there aren’t paying customers, there aren’t these “jobs,” which is an equally frightening idea.

We’ve created a permanent precarious underclass of people serving the fortunate, who are increasingly demanding and brutal to their underlings. It is a frightening and ugly situation.

The replies to your story that you mentioned on Twitter are as interesting as the story itself. Our culture has created this monster and has absolutely no tools of decency or civility left to deal with it.

So—thanks for taking on a big task. I appreciate the article and your clear writing about this complex issue.

Luke Gardner

Chicago, Ill.

Several readers responded on Twitter:

