Unfortunately, the Electric Scooters Are Fantastic “The war is over and I have lost,” Robinson Meyer confessed on TheAtlantic.com last week. “I love Big Scooter.” But can the trendy new mode of transport overcome its essential dorkiness? And what does the boom portend for cities? I enjoyed your recent article on the electric scooter phenomenon—I wanted to hate them, too, not least because they’ve been rolled out in the most tech bro-y of ways, i.e., without considering the social impact they’d have on civic life. But the first time I rode one, I realized it was fun, a lot more convenient than a bicycle (especially for navigating San Francisco hills) and more than a little terrifying. After I got used to it, I found myself nodding along to what Robinson wrote: “Riding one feels like a superpower.” As I look at them, I also remember the hoverboard craze from a couple years back. The bigger story, I think, is that these electric scooters reflect the growing influence of Chinese manufacturing on our global urban environment. Many of the electric scooters seem to be rebranded Xiaomi products, and they are part of the larger global phenomenon of dockless transport reshaping urban life. Dockless bikeshares, which have taken hold in many Chinese cities, can now be found throughout many Western cities.

We can hold all of these thoughts at once—electric scooters are pretty great and they’ve been rolled out in a completely inconsiderate and somewhat dangerous way that fulfills the worst of techie stereotypes and they’re not just a little bit dorky. That said, car culture has been much more corrosive to American urban life over decades of infrastructure, and public transit in major cities has yet to catch up to demand. It’s vital that we find alternative solutions. China, with its legendary traffic jams, is helping nudge along new innovations for urban life that, with any luck, will help reduce our collective dependence on cars. Rather than selfies, I wonder if electric scooters will one day seem more like selfie sticks and Bluetooth headsets—physical objects first perceived as dorky and intrusive and now just a normal part of our object landscape, found for sale at every major tourist spot in the world. An Xiao Mina

Author, Memes to Movements

Director of Product, Meedan

Research Affiliate, Berkman Klein Center

San Francisco, Calif. Robinson Meyer replies: This is a typically astute point from An Xiao Mina, who is as smart and perceptive on Twitter as she is above. I’d add that not only do scooters weaken car culture’s dominion over urban design, but also they are actually much more environmentally friendly than cars. Electric scooters release less heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere than cars and trucks do, because scooters are able to get some of their energy from the wind, solar, nuclear, and hydroelectric power plants on the local grid.