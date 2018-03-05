What Critics Don't Understand About Gun Culture In an essay last week on TheAtlantic.com, the writer and Iraq War veteran David French explained why he carries a gun. David French’s article about the mentality of gun owners is meant, I think, to make gun owners seem sympathetic, but instead it encapsulates everything damaging about gun culture. First, fear and paranoia are the motives for gun ownership here, not hunting or recreation. French is up-front and thinks this fear-motive is a good thing. He offers no acknowledgement that fear and paranoia impair your judgment, and are likely biased in various ways (such as racially). I had plenty of contact with guns growing up, and in my experience guns also make people more jumpy and aggressive, not less. You become more afraid, because you are always looking for threats. I’ve seen others (like a former Marine recently in the New York Times), say the same. Also, in the only example French gives, the guns were no help. He states that his wife was outside and the guns inside. This is the problem with carrying: You have to do it every second, even though you might have good reason for not wanting a gun on your hip or in your purse while you’re playing with your kids. Maybe because you know deep down how common accidents are.

Next: French’s experiences at gun stores and shooting ranges. He seems to think it amazing the employees at these places were nice and friendly to him. Did I miss something? Are these not businesses? It is absolutely their job to be nice to you, to listen to you, to help you find the right product and teach you how to use it. And being nice and making you feel like part of a tight-knit community are also not always positive things. Cults do that too. Gun ownership isn’t necessarily a cult, but just because it makes you feel good doesn’t inherently make it positive. Lastly, French ends on a fairly menacing note: We can be nice, but don’t cross us! Almost as if the whole point of the previous discussion was not empathy but threat. Almost as if the gun were an intimidation tool to silence dissent. Melissa Kutner

Baltimore, Md. There is nothing in this article that I fail to understand. What I don’t understand is how people like the author feel more free with a gun instead of a heavy burden of responsibility—and think that their newfound brazenness is a good thing. Or how they can write an article like this without addressing how frequently guns in the home get used (by people who have them legally) to commit crimes and suicide, get stolen and used for crimes, and injure people accidentally. Or how they can fail to at least consider that “gun culture” and the feeling of safety and liberty that they get from carrying a gun might be outweighed by how the presence of a gun could actually make others (and possibly themselves) less safe.



This was another piece about “feelings,” not data.

Nick Thielen

Omaha, Neb. French’s piece is surreal from the start. The threat of violence looms, as represented by the man’s gun holster, strangely empty. The defense is not, as you might expect, the French family’s guns—those were unavailable. Rather, the confrontation is defused with cleverness and, notably, no counter-threat of violence. Yet French goes on to passionately—dissonantly—defend gun culture and gun ownership, the very things which presented the threat in the first place. Related Story What Critics Don't Understand About Gun Culture This paradox is seemingly driven by fear. Fearing imposition of liberty or freedom by the threat of others—and invariably these others force this threat with guns—one must likewise arm oneself. This fear is what drives French through the rest of the piece, in which he uses substantial and warm community dynamics to gloss over the dark implications of the paradox. Guns, French explains, provide a sense of security at home, which compels him to acquire the same sense of security abroad in the form of a concealed carry permit. A sojourn into gun culture soon instills a “burning conviction that you, your family, and your community are safer and freer because you own and carry a gun.” What French fails to explain is that describing a sense of security as something that must be acquired implies a baseline sense of fear and helplessness. What’s more, he frames security as a “sense” or a “conviction”—there’s no indication that French’s family or community is actually safer for the presence of guns. One imagines that if David French had statistics to support his conviction, he would readily and willingly marshal such data to his defense. However, like fear itself, this sense of security is psychological, not empirical: We’re not scared. We’re prepared, and that sense of preparation is contagious. Confidence is contagious. People want to be empowered. That’s how gun culture is built. This is what really terrifies me. Armed with weaponized hypotheticals, Mr. French empowers the individual with mutually-assured-destruction-s tyle deterrence that makes the rest of us profoundly unsafe. As much as he might try to reframe the conversation with the language of empowerment, he betrays himself with the language of contagion; he is scared.

One hypothetical French leaves unconsidered is what might have happened if his wife did have access to their guns during her encounter with that strange, empty-holstered man. Presumably, her expert handling of the situation resulted in the best case scenario. Would the presence of a gun on the French side of the line have improved the outcome? I’m not optimistic. Ariel David Brenman

New York, N.Y. As someone who doesn’t own or carry a weapon, I found David French’s “What Critics Don't Understand About Gun Culture” immediately riveting, insightful, rational, and a new point of view I can understand. I get it. I can agree with it. Until he extends this logic to assault-weapons and large-capacity magazines, and incredulously suggests banning them will be a “form of collective punishment for the innocent.” He had me. I bought in. I got it. Then he didn’t. Michael Speicher

Brookline, Mass. Several readers responded on Twitter: @DavidAFrench I appreciate you reaching out to us Lefties. I for one am glad that guns bring you psychic comfort. But do you or anyone else need an AR-15 for self-defense when a revolver is a more than reasonable deterrent? https://t.co/uv3SPjU95U — Chris Cornillie (@ChrisCornillie) February 28, 2018 Meh. Cultures can and should change. — Aaron T. Richardson (@richardson_at) February 28, 2018 This is intended as a defense of gun culture, but actually describes beautifully how frightened people are groomed and inducted by a delusional cult. https://t.co/H56xMtB4oY — andy (@cooland_orlazy) March 2, 2018 This article is why I follow David French. We disagree on much, but he is smart and writes well and has the ability to get me to understand his position. And does so without rancor. — Joel C Richmond (@jcrsaltman) February 27, 2018 I appreciate your thoughtful writing and can't disagree with with how you and your wife feel. However, there is the clear reality that both accidents and malicious use of guns create tragedy. Suicide rates are another painful reality. Your story is not the only kind. — ASHEP (@SraShep) February 28, 2018

I’m a take-all-the-guns person but I appreciated how thoroughly this articulates a reasonable gun owner perspective: https://t.co/TouFBhpUFg — Some Kinda Subtext (@loudestsubtext) March 1, 2018 It's fascinating to me, reading @DavidAFrench on gun culture in @TheAtlantic, just how much his description of it parallels "wellness" culture (see also @jameshamblin's recent piece on active shooter drills).



A brief analysis.https://t.co/jMsJ3VjglL — Alan Levinovitz 👹 (@AlanLevinovitz) February 28, 2018 I really urge all Brits to read this piece - I can't say it's changed my mind entirely on the American gun ownership debate, but it's a smart look at what those of us who are outraged at anyone having guns at all may be missing https://t.co/JlSpdExYNM — Louise Ridley (@LouiseRidley) February 27, 2018 Really an excellent contribution to the conversation, emphasis on "conversation". Thanks @DavidAFrench for your insights AND measured tone! https://t.co/CjfUvrMFsw@TheAtlantic — Peter Daniels (@soulpower1983) March 1, 2018 David French replies: I’m grateful for the responses to my piece, especially for the thoughtful critiques. The goal was to provide a slightly different insight into the gun control debate. Rather than provide charts, graphs, and statistics—the stuff of modern political wonkery that rarely penetrates the larger culture—I wanted to introduce readers to the lived experience of their fellow citizens.