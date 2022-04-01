Escape From Ukraine

Fleeing conflict triggers the most horrifying of games of chance: Are you on the “right” side of a border when fighting erupts? Are you able to flee a city under siege in the brief moments when bombs are not being dropped? Do the people in your new, ostensibly temporary home have the wherewithal to support you as you find your feet?

Questions and uncertainties do not end once you enter a place—a new city, a new country—that is safe from the violence. Instead, new ones emerge, and you must hope for the best.

A monument to the Duke of Richelieu in Odessa is covered with sandbags to protect it from possible destruction. If Russian forces can take the city, then they could cut off Ukraine from the sea, which is why it is one of the main targets for the Russian offensive. War analysts predict that Russian troops seek to encircle Odessa by advancing from the nearby region of Mykolaiv, where shelling has intensified in recent days.

According to the United Nations’ refugee agency, more than 4 million people have undertaken this game of chance as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The majority are in neighboring countries—mostly Poland, but also Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova. (Among this overall number are more than 300,000 who fled to Russia and Belarus.)

Of these, Moldova is the smallest and, in many ways, the most vulnerable. The country has barely more residents than does Queens, in New York City, and, like Ukraine, part of its territory is claimed and occupied by Russia. Yet it has also been remarkably welcoming, taking in nearly 400,000 people fleeing the fighting in Ukraine, a figure equivalent to about 15 percent of its entire population.

Yet those crossing into Moldova—like displaced people everywhere—have wildly varying experiences. Over the course of seven days in Moldova, and at the country’s border with Ukraine, the photographer Moises Saman cataloged those differences, capturing images of the Jewish woman who, helped by international Jewish organizations, is bound for Israel; the Ukrainians lumped together in a community home in a village near the border; and finally the Ukrainian Roma who have found that discrimination has followed them.

All have found a measure of safety, yet that is where the similarities in their stories end.

“I can feel the house terribly shaking … I am scared in the most terrible way.”

Old photographs and mementos in Tetyana’s apartment on the eve of her evacuation from Mykolaiv, a blockaded town 130 kilometers east of Odessa that has been targeted by intense Russian bombing

A family riding in a car waits to pass a Ukrainian army checkpoint near the border town of Mayaki, en route to the Palanca border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova.

Children make up half of all refugees from the war in Ukraine, according to UNICEF and UNHCR.

“I have never thought in my life I would be hiding in basements or fleeing away from my homeland … I can’t honestly recognize how this could have happened in the 21st century and the world came to something like this.”

Constantin, 12, a Ukrainian refugee, in the yard of a country house that is now home to several Ukrainian refugee families in the Moldovan village of Răscăieții Noi, near the border with Ukraine

“I don’t even know how to describe those feelings—just emptiness, as if you had died, but for the sake of the child, you need to find strength and live.”

Old Soviet buildings in central Chișinău, the capital of Moldova. The majority of the Soviet architectural legacy in Moldova remains in a dilapidated state, and hardly anyone cares about preserving the buildings.

Ukrainian Roma families receive meals inside the Manej Sport Arena. The meals are provided by World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit nongovernmental organization devoted to providing meals amid conflict and after natural disasters.

“What should I do—go back in the war?”