Lessons for Joe Biden From China’s ‘State Capitalism’

The big taxpayer bill “was totally worth it,” Tu Le, the founder of the Beijing-based consultancy Sino Auto Insights, told me. “China has become a leader in a short period of time.”

The sheer enormity of the electric-vehicle industry in China is already being felt around the world. GM’s surprise announcement in January that it would produce only electric cars by 2035 is widely believed to be linked to its large business in China, where it sold more than 40 percent of its cars last year.

There’s more to success than size, though.

Catching up to China in mere sales is not complicated: The Europeans have already done it. The real test of Beijing’s state program is whether it is creating competitive companies that make cars the world wants to drive. It’s early, but indications so far are discouraging.

Despite the taxpayer cash lavished on Chinese electric-vehicle companies, Tesla’s Model 3 was the best-selling battery-powered passenger car in China last year, while the runner-up was a low-tech, low-priced micro-car produced by a GM joint venture. As the CSIS report noted, “at this stage it appears Chinese firms have not leapt ahead of their foreign rivals.”

Part of the problem facing XPeng and other Chinese newcomers is poor brand recognition compared with Tesla and other established nameplates. A bigger hurdle, however, is that China’s companies don’t have clear technological advantages over their foreign rivals. XPeng is considered one of China’s most advanced outfits, with its well-engineered and good-looking cars, but as Sino Auto’s Le told me, the company is “still a ways away from Tesla’s capabilities, from a technology and software standpoint.” (Tesla founder Elon Musk has accused XPeng of stealing his technology, a charge the Chinese company denies.)

If XPeng is facing an uphill climb, imagine the challenge for other businesses. And there are a lot of them. In a way, Beijing’s industrial policies were too successful, attracting more players—119, by CSIS’s count—than even the giant Chinese market can possibly sustain. Yet more keep joining the race anyway: The cellphone maker Xiaomi plans to enter the sector with a $10 billion investment.

In a more market-oriented economy, the inevitable consequence would be a loss-inducing shakeout, with many companies shut down or absorbed. In China, though, state-led development may do more harm than good. Each provincial or city government wants its own piece of the EV action, and is willing to pay for it. That could prevent weak or financially troubled entrants from failing. One of XPeng’s competitors, Nio, got rescued from probable ruin last year by a $1 billion investment organized by the city of Hefei, where the company agreed to base some of its operations. Many Chinese carmakers are state-owned enterprises, which are unlikely to be allowed to close. The result could be a kaleidoscope of small players fighting it out with one another and (usually better-equipped) foreign brands for slivers of market share.