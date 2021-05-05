The Problem Is Facebook

Which is this: Lives depend on what unnamed, unelected people in a single corporation decide is acceptable speech, based on rules that were drawn up in secret and in response to situations no one could have envisaged in a dorm room in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in February 2004. With more than 2 billion users, Facebook is setting speech standards around the world. What applies to Trump will have to apply to Narendra Modi of India, and Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, and any other leader inclined to use this powerful platform for their own ends. American lawmakers have consistently failed to grapple with the unprecedented challenges posed by regulating Facebook, and sometimes they barely seem to understand what it does. For now, the board is the best restraint we have—but that isn’t saying much.

Facebook set up the oversight board in 2018, in response to a rash of bad headlines, and the board began operation a month before the 2020 U.S. election. It is funded (through an arm’s-length trust) by Facebook. The cases it considers are referred to it by Facebook, and it relies on Facebook for the information needed to investigate them. Of the 46 questions the board asked Facebook about Trump’s suspension, the company declined to answer seven entirely and two partially—including whether its design decisions contributed to the events of January 6. The board is not supposed to offer unsolicited advice like “Hey, have you guys ever thought that the way the News Feed functions might be bad for democracy?” or “Is it possible that Facebook is too big and too dominant to exist?” The oversight board cannot make laws, or set broader policies. And unlike a real court, it has no powers to compel Facebook to testify, or to disclose evidence, or indeed to do anything at all.

Yet this is the forum in which the next U.S. election may be decided. Trump believes that getting back on Facebook is “the linchpin to his fundraising and online political strategy,” according to Jonathan Swan and Sara Fischer of Axios. The former president spent $160 million on Facebook ads in 2020, compared with $117 million by Joe Biden, and submitted a lengthy appeal to the board, arguing that his suspension was unfair. He misses being on social media so much that his team created a weird blog encouraging readers to reshare its posts on services from which he is banned.

The political historian David Runciman closes his book How Democracy Ends with a provocative thought: He argues that Facebook’s drive to maximize profits above other considerations, the way it rewards populist politicians, and its nourishment of conspiracy theories makes “Mark Zuckerberg a bigger threat to American democracy than Donald Trump.” The latest ruling does nothing to dispel the idea of Zuckerberg—Facebook’s founder, CEO, and effectively its controlling shareholder—wielding huge, arbitrary power over billions of users. The ostensible reason for Trump’s suspension was, bizarrely, his telling the rioters, “We love you” and “You’re very special” as he urged them to go home. These statements “violated Facebook’s rules prohibiting praise or support of people engaged in violence.” Okay, sure, but that was the red line? Not Trump’s earlier posts urging protesters to converge on Washington, D.C., to “Stop the Steal”? Compared with the pantheon of Trump’s offenses, this is like getting Al Capone for his taxes.