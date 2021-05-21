A New Word Is Defining the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in Washington

On their face, these statements aren’t extraordinary. Why wouldn’t the United States support freedom, prosperity, and democracy for Israelis and Palestinians alike? For close observers of U.S. policy on this issue, however, one word has stood out in particular.

“All of the sudden, and I mean all the sudden, the word equal is appearing in [President Biden’s] rhetoric and the rhetoric of the secretary of state,” Martin Indyk, a distinguished fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who previously served as the U.S. ambassador to Israel and Barack Obama’s special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations from 2013 to 2014, told me. “That’s totally new.”

Looking back at speeches by former U.S. presidents on this issue, I found few uses of the word (one address, from George W. Bush in 2002, noted that men and women around the globe are “equally entitled to the benefits of democratic government,” though he didn’t single out Palestinians). While it’s hard to know exactly what the Biden administration means by “equal”—the State Department didn’t respond to a request for comment—Indyk offered a theory: “It’s a reflection, I think, of the pressure that they’re under from progressives who are pushing this concept of equal rights as a thing that the United States should now focus on.”

Indyk isn’t the only person I spoke with who noticed the word equal appearing more and more in U.S. language on this issue. Yousef Munayyer, a nonresident fellow at the Arab Center in Washington, D.C., and a close observer of this conflict, told me that while its usage may be vague, equal nonetheless signals a shift from focusing on a political solution to focusing on human rights. “What we’re starting to see a shift toward is that [the conflict is] not just unsustainable,” Munayyer said. “It’s also unacceptable. That’s the direction that this is going in, and they’re trying to find language now to help navigate that shift.”

Although the U.S. has long supported a peaceful settlement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it has never explicitly done so on the basis of equality. The two sides, after all, are not wholly equal in U.S. eyes. Israel is a staunch ally and the recipient of nearly $4 billion in U.S. military aid each year. Palestinians receive $235 million, though this assistance isn’t consistent. Presidents since Harry Truman, who was the first to recognize Israel after its creation in 1948, have stressed the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance. Support for Palestinian self-determination came later, but the people voicing that support never went far beyond it.

Insofar as Washington talks about the rights of Palestinians, it’s almost always couched in the language of statehood—specifically, a state based on Israel’s 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Support for a two-state solution with these parameters is long-standing U.S. policy, though that support is hardly as bipartisan as it once was: The Trump administration said it was committed to a two-state solution, but it also worked to undermine it, opting to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and turning a blind eye to settlement expansion—choices that are both seen as decidedly pro-Israel, or at least pro-Israel’s right-wing government. And while Democrats continue to support two states in principle, Biden has shown no plans to pursue the framework in practice. Had it not been for this latest wave of violence, it’s unlikely that the White House would have felt the need to engage with the issue at all.