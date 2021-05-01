What the Arab World’s Protesters Have Learned

Much of this comes down to the culture of impunity that has long reigned across the region, abetted in part by decades-long Western support for dictators. The stability that these dictators ostensibly provided, however, was an illusion, based on repression and torture, which fed rage, extremism, and migration. Leaders in the United States and Europe would counter by asking what the alternative was to the dictators, autocrats, and militias ruling the Arab world. But too often, potential alternative leaders had already been killed, or were languishing in jail. And there cannot be a ready-made, organized progressive or liberal alternative, able to instantly step out of the darkness of dictatorship.

As the Biden administration devises its Middle East policy, it should pay close attention to these protesters and nascent political movements, not simply as part of a human-rights agenda that successive American administrations champion, and not in an effort to promote regime change or yet more revolutions—but because these demonstrations are more like a civil-rights movement: They’re not simply demanding revolution as protesters did in 2011; they’re demanding reforms, an end to corruption and sectarianism. In other words, governance, rule of law, and justice. In Iraq, the chant that echoed across the country from October 2019 until the pandemic hit was “We want a nation.”

In March 2011, just after the fall of the Egyptian strongman Hosni Mubarak, I traveled with then–Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Cairo. Following a morning spent touring Tahrir Square, she sat down with the young revolutionaries who’d achieved the impossible: putting an end to the 30-year rule of a dictator backed by America. The meeting was closed to the media, but her team relayed some of the conversation to us later. Clinton had asked those young Egyptians how they were preparing for the upcoming parliamentary elections and was left stunned by their response. They were revolutionaries, they had told her; they didn’t do politics. High on their success, they were convinced that the momentum of the revolution would carry them to victory at the ballot box. Of course, they lost, first to the much-better-organized Muslim Brotherhood, and then to the entrenched deep state, with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi taking over in a coup in 2013.

Still, I wasn’t surprised by their answer. In the Arab world, politics has long been a dirty word, or a death sentence. In Algeria and Iraq, in Egypt and Syria, being in politics generally requires being in cahoots with the dictator; building connections with the powerful; genuflecting and acquiescing to their abuses, corruption, and clientelism; and running on empty slogans about geopolitical battles that leave voters hungry. Anyone with integrity stays away. Those who valiantly try to change the system alone are on a quixotic mission. No one in my extended circle of friends in Lebanon is in politics, and certainly no one would have considered running for election—until recently.