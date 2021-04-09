Prince Philip, a Man of His Time

This fractured youth left Philip restless, isolated, and independent. When he married Princess Elizabeth, in 1947, his German relatives were not invited to the ceremony. Still, the match looked to be perfect: Back then, tradition held that an heir to the British throne should not marry a “commoner.” Philip was not just royal, but handsome and brave. And unlike the man Elizabeth’s sister, Margaret, fell in love with, he had not been married before.

He was also a man who had to take second place to his wife—a phenomenon experienced by more and more men as the 20th century wore on, but still an unusual one. Even today, less than a third of men in straight couples earn less than their wives, and less than 3 percent of men take their wife’s surname on marriage. At their wedding ceremony, Princess Elizabeth had promised to “love, honour, and obey” Philip, but she was adamant that the Windsors would remain the Windsors, rather than becoming the Edinburghs. (Philip renounced his Greek and Danish titles before the wedding, and was granted the British title of Duke of Edinburgh.) He felt this humiliation acutely, once describing himself as a mere “amoeba.” When Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, it meant the end of his career in the navy. He was a kept man, a consort, No. 2 in the pecking order.

Philip was partly mollified by his wife’s decision to defer to him on family matters, although that sometimes had poor consequences. He chose to send Prince Charles, his eldest son, to his beloved Gordonstoun. But the sensitive Charles hated the dour, disciplinarian Scottish school. Indeed, the parenting styles of the Royal Family reflect a broader shift in upper-class British attitudes toward children: Like the Queen’s cut-glass accent, they have softened over the years. Once the belief was that children needed to toughen up, that whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Now Charles’s sons, William and Harry, are pictured hugging their children. It’s hard to imagine who would have hugged the young Philip, alone in a strange land, with an absent father and troubled mother.

The latest season of The Crown focused on the relationship between the Queen and Britain’s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher. The untold story is that of Thatcher’s husband, Denis. Like Prince Philip, he faced a challenge few alpha males had confronted before: How would a traditionally minded man cope with the very nontraditional role of support act to his wife? Denis found solace in sports. He was a rugby referee for many years, and then turned to golf. Meetings at the prime minister’s country residence, Chequers, would be interrupted by the sound of Denis using the lawn as a putting green. He carved a new type of masculine persona, in contrast to his wife’s bluebottle diligence: supremely relaxed, self-assured, a man who enjoyed a drink and a fast car.