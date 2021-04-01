Why Hong Kongers Are Slow to Get a Vaccine

Read: The permanent colony

An exception is playing out in Singapore, the small city-state that is often compared to Hong Kong and with which Lam is fervently competitive. The government there has refrained from distributing the Sinovac doses donated by Beijing, citing the lack of data, while shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s vaccines are being administered. After a slow start, vaccinations have risen sharply. “On the ground you can hear mumblings where individuals are still concerned with the safety of the vaccine,” Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious-disease specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, in Singapore, told me. But “in general, the majority of the population is taking it on well. A lot of individuals have come forward for vaccination.” (There has been some angst and frustration, though, he said, from people who must receive the Sinovac vaccine in order to travel to China, a stipulation from Beijing.)

Hong Kong, by contrast, moved ahead with administering Sinovac’s vaccine, even to those over the age of 60. The situation was unusual and less than ideal, Fukuda, a member of the panel that reviewed the Sinovac findings, told me. “I really wish that Sinovac and the other companies would simply publish the data,” he said. He added, however, that the pandemic had created an extraordinary situation, that the review had been rigorous, and that he stood by the process.

The Hong Kong public has been less trusting. On March 3, the day after a man was reported to have died after taking the Sinovac shot—and the day that BioNTech’s vaccine became publicly available—government data showed a decrease of 10,300 appointments for Sinovac’s vaccine. The Department of Health has recorded 13 deaths of people following immunization: 11 after receiving the Sinovac vaccine and two after receiving the BioNTech shot. The department found that the deaths were not directly associated with the vaccines and that there was no unusual pattern, compared to local mortality data. Yet in an indicator of just how politicized the vaccine program has become in Hong Kong, an editor of at least one Western news outlet was recently admonished by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Hong Kong after publishing a story about the city’s vaccine struggles, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Vaccine efforts hit another hurdle here last week, when the government, as well as officials in nearby Macau, abruptly stopped offering the BioNTech vaccine after they found that more than 50 vials had sustained damage. Before the suspension, administered doses of the vaccine were trending toward 10,000 a day by mid-April, as compared with a trend toward just 2,500 doses a day for Sinovac’s, according to government vaccination data. Just over 490,000 doses of all vaccines have been administered in the city, meaning less than one percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.