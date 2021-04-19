The Americans Who Still Can’t Get Vaccinated

The answer to that question is more than just a logistical matter. It comes down to what responsibility, if any, the U.S. government has to its overseas citizens. The U.S. is unusual among most countries in that its citizens must still file annual tax returns even if they don’t live in America. All of its citizens, regardless of where they live, are also eligible to vote. So as taxpayers and voters, don’t these citizens have a legitimate claim to the U.S. government’s aid in a public-health crisis?

Though there are no rules preventing an American citizen from returning to the U.S. right now, going back isn’t as easy as it used to be. Although Americans living abroad (myself included) might have been accustomed to going home at least once or twice a year, the pandemic put an end to that transient lifestyle: In addition to the public-health concerns surrounding pandemic-era travel, returning to the states now carries a number of new complications—COVID-19 tests, potential quarantine requirements, the risk of needing medical care in a country where many of us do not have health insurance, and the possibility of being locked out of your country of residence (Americans living in France, for example, are barred from returning to the country if they leave under current restrictions).

For many Americans, though, the benefits of traveling back to the United States have outweighed the risks. Ameya Acharya, a software engineer based in Barcelona, who got vaccinated during a visit to her native New York this month, told me that she hadn’t flown home with the intent of being vaccinated. But when she realized that she was eligible, she jumped at the opportunity. In Spain, she would have likely had to wait until the end of summer to get a first dose, if not longer. James Osterlund, a student and writer living in Berlin, told me that he too discovered that he was eligible in the days leading up to a trip to see his parents. Within three days of arriving in Florida, he had been vaccinated.

Others I spoke with told me that the apparent uptick in vaccine tourism to the U.S.—in which wealthy foreigners travel to America for vaccination—as well as the country’s vaccine surplus influenced their decision to travel or extend their stay. “It was kind of a free-for-all, as I understood it,” said Daniel, a London-based American currently visiting family in Miami, who asked to be identified by only his first name. “There was this general feeling that if people are getting [a vaccine] and they aren’t even U.S. citizens and they don’t even live here, then surely we can get it.”

Not every American has the means to travel home, though, and some don’t think they should have to. They pay tax. Many vote. They are eligible to receive stimulus checks as part of the government’s economic-relief program. So why shouldn’t they be granted access to the government’s vaccination program too?