The Pandemic Has Made Women Angry

And what a struggle it has been. A year ago, I wrote that the coronavirus would be a “disaster for feminism.” Not a disaster for the empowering T-shirt kind of feminism, but for the kind that asks governments and employers to change their spending priorities. Researchers who had studied previous epidemics predicted that school closures would force parents out of the labor market, and that the burden of homeschooling would fall harder on mothers. Women are more likely to be single parents, and when they’re in straight couples, they’re more likely to be the lower earner. Most couples who were forced to protect one partner’s job would pick the man’s, researchers predicted, either for sensible economic reasons or for unconscious cultural ones. The pandemic would send many families back to the 1950s, with a revival of the breadwinner/homemaker divide.

All of that has happened. Whereas Kelly’s interrupted interview was rare enough in 2017 to be newsworthy, Wenham’s went viral for the opposite reason—because it was so relatable. “Complete strangers reached out” to ask her for parenting advice, she told me, although she preferred to talk about policy data. “At home I only have a sample size of two.”

Feminism is a fractured movement. After all, what does a single mother in a favela have in common with a Manhattan socialite? Yet the pandemic—or more accurately, the economic shutdowns imposed to contain it—has affected women and girls around the world in remarkably similar ways. Spikes in domestic violence have been recorded in countries as varied as Sweden and Nigeria, and women have borne the brunt of joblessness in 17 of the 24 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries that reported an overall rise in unemployment last year. In the U.S., 275,000 women left the workforce in January 2021, compared with 71,000 men; in South Africa, a survey in July found that two out of three respondents who had lost their jobs or been furloughed in the early months of the pandemic were women.

Wenham, who co-leads the international Gender and COVID-19 project, attributes some of this global trend to the complacency of rich countries: Places that could have done more didn’t. The message she got from the British government when she tried to discuss COVID-19’s gender impact, she said, went something like this: “London is not Liberia. It won’t happen here.”

That attitude has also hampered attempts to collect better data on the medical and social effects of COVID-19. In the case of medical data, indifference has had worse effects for men. A recent study found that fewer than 5 percent of nearly 2,500 registered COVID-19 clinical trials planned to disaggregate their data by sex, though men are more likely to be hospitalized with the coronavirus, and more likely to die from it. As the British Medical Journal asked in an editorial last year, why pass up the opportunity to learn more and perhaps save men’s lives?