Meghan and Harry Go to War

The other fracture in the facade came when Meghan compared the situation in the early days of her marriage to pandemic lockdown. Lockdown, yes—but with servants, and without overdue bills or a leaky roof or uncertain immigration status or the need to hold three jobs just to keep your health insurance. Similarly, when the couple needed to escape Britain, first a millionaire in Canada lent them a house, and then another in California did the same. The latter, actor and director Tyler Perry, also loaned out his security detail. This was all recounted as if it were the most natural thing in the world.

The amount of sympathy awarded to Meghan and Harry will, I suspect, be where American and British media attitudes diverge. While Meghan has undoubtedly suffered from racism, some of the American coverage has presupposed that her overall treatment is a deviation from a norm of civility and respect awarded to royal wives. Anyone who has grown up in Britain will respond with a hollow laugh. Here are some of the epithets applied to her female predecessors on the tabloid ducking stool: whorish Diana, with her string of post-Charles boyfriends; fat Sarah Ferguson, the “Duchess of Pork,” whose daughter Beatrice was mocked for inheriting her thighs while still a teenager; and social climber Kate Middleton, with her former flight-attendant mother.

For two generations, women who marry into the Royal Family have been expected to be thin, fertile—and silent. Meghan embodies all the negative stereotypes Britons have about our distant cousins across the Atlantic: too loud, too brash, too much. It will be beautifully ironic if this American can, by speaking out, change the tone of royal coverage in Britain.

If she does, she will succeed where her mother-in-law failed. Diana could not accept the Royal Family’s control, and had the charm and charisma to fight back by telling her own side of the story, both in the Bashir interview and through her secret collaboration with her biographer Andrew Morton. Meghan has that power, too. The careful choreography of the Oprah interview is the modern equivalent of Diana ushering her aides away to be photographed alone next to a symbol of eternal love, the Taj Mahal. The suspicion that Meghan faced from the palace is another echo of Diana: the (well-founded) fear that a young, beautiful, glamorous woman would touch more hearts than the homely, plodding Windsors. Both women were accused, essentially, of knowing their own allure—as if beauty were somehow an unfair advantage where whiteness and wealth and institutional power are not.

Meghan is additionally charged with being “manipulative.” The presumption seems to be that a pure woman should walk unprepared into the media spotlight and trust in her innocence to protect her. The first few minutes of the Oprah interview—in which Meghan confirmed that she hadn’t been paid to sit for it, and hadn’t seen the questions in advance, and promised to save the gender-reveal of her baby until later on—probably seemed cold, calculated, and controlling to some viewers. You could also call it professional. (The moment reminded me of a rash of headlines criticizing Taylor Swift for the sin of being savvy enough to manage her own reputation.)