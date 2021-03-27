The Moral Cost of Choosing Stability Over Justice

Progressives in the U.S. often warn about American overreach and imperialism, advocating humility overseas as they hold up a mirror to their country to highlight its failings. They view the U.S. from the outside to understand what living on the receiving end of American power looks like. This can be a welcome change from the bombastic Republican “You’re either with us or against us” approach; U.S. efforts to export democracy while running roughshod through the Middle East; or the rudderless Trumpian maximum-pressure campaign against Iran.

Thomas Wright: The fraught politics facing Biden’s foreign policy

But when American progressives advocate empathy for those who have grievances against the U.S., they look not only at people living under the thumb of American-backed autocrats, such as Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, but also at anti-American rulers or groups, such as Hezbollah, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, or Iran. Progressives see such anti-American forces abroad as aggrieved but also as more representative of their respective societies, because they are not funded, or supported, by Washington. A serious problem arises when progressives counsel engagement or power-sharing agreements with such players while overlooking the violence or abuse they mete out.

Sitting in Beirut, one could argue that Trumpism and MAGA represent the real America. But would Democrats advocate working with the Proud Boys, or offer them a seat at the table, for the sake of unity? If not, then why should the Lebanese who oppose Hezbollah, the Syrians who oppose Assad, or the Afghans who oppose the Taliban be expected to compromise or share power, rather than being afforded the same standards of justice and accountability Americans today are demanding?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has acknowledged that the United States’ ability to speak out about democracy and human rights had taken a hit as a result of the attempted coup, but insisted that America could still set an example because of its willingness to openly confront its own imperfections and challenges. Indeed, President Joe Biden’s inauguration was solemn and reassuring. As many as 280 people from the mob that stormed the Capitol have been arrested and face charges including sedition. Though the impeachment trial did not end with a conviction, the proceedings, broadcast live for the world to see, were a powerful statement and, as the Financial Times wrote, “restored some of the republic’s good name.”

In his inaugural speech, Biden called for unity, but did not elaborate (and largely stayed quiet on Trump’s impeachment). Most Republicans argued that the best way to unite the country was to swiftly move on, whereas Democrats demanded investigations and trials—in other words, accountability and consequences.

How does that pursuit of accountability apply overseas?