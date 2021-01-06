The vote went ahead despite the national-security law’s enactment 11 days earlier and warnings from officials and pro-Beijing media that it may violate the new law, among them Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive—and someone who has never won a popular election herself. In total, some 610,000 people cast ballots, far exceeding expectations and breathing an air of reality into Tai’s idea. (Shortly afterward, a number of candidates who won the primaries were disqualified from the September election, and the polls themselves were postponed because of the pandemic.) Still, warnings from the authorities were not followed up with actions, and in the months that followed, the polls were largely relegated to memory, until this morning.

Police said about 1,000 officers took part in the operation, arresting 53 people. These people—for organizing themselves and attempting to win an election, then planning to use the power granted to them by voters to reject government proposals—are “suspected to be involved in the crime of overthrowing, or interfering seriously to destroy the Hong Kong government’s legal execution of duties,” Secretary for Security John Lee said. At a press conference, police unveiled a flow chart highlighting the steps that led to the alleged offense, including “announced to hold [sic] a primary election in July,” then “publicized at [sic] social media.”

The group didn’t just include election winners or high profile political figures. Among them, local media reported, was Lee Yin-man, who campaigned on a platform of increasing accessibility for people with disabilities, an issue he was drawn to after finding it difficult for his severely disabled daughter to make her way around the city when she was alive. Lee received just 304 votes. Another, according to a Facebook post, was Jeffrey Andrews, regarded as the city’s first ethnic minority social worker who assisted refugees and campaigned for a more inclusive Hong Kong, work that drew accolades from Manchester United and Cathay Pacific. John Clancey, an American lawyer who has lived in Hong Kong for more than two decades and was involved with the group that organized the primaries, said that he hoped people would continue to work for democracy and human rights in Hong Kong as he was slowly led away by police, a crutch tucked under his arm. It is unclear if and when those arrested will be formally charged.

Last year’s postponed legislative elections are now slated to be held this September, but it seems unlikely that the vote will resemble anything close to the semi-democratic contest it was in the past. Many of the most popular candidates could be behind bars and, even if they are not, disqualification of prodemocracy supporters is now the norm. Furthermore, today’s arrests show that any organized challenge to the authorities carries the possibility of being in violation of the national security law. The moves all but ensure the city’s unpopular pro-Beijing parties will avoid the type of humiliating rout faced during November’s local elections. “It was clear that Beijing was not going to let them be embarrassed like that again,” a senior Western diplomat told me.