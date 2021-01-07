Read: Republicans meet their monster

When I asked British, American, and European friends, diplomats, officials, and politicians what they thought about last night, I got different answers. It was the final break between Trump and the Republican leadership, said one. A good thing, perhaps, because it meant that in the long term, America would be able to right its ship. Others said the opposite: Many European diplomats have already concluded that the U.S. cannot be relied on. Some in Britain were impressed with Joe Biden’s speech, a reminder of old senatorial calm. Most simply don’t know.

The problem is that something is too obviously wrong. Too many diplomats and politicians on this side of the Atlantic now believe that the U.S. is simply too divided to stand alone in the world for much longer. It is too riven and aggrieved, shorn of a unifying cause.

For people like me, this is sad. When I was younger, I spent a few months living in Washington, D.C., as an intern for Senator Ted Kennedy. I loved the history and the power of the place, watching these great imperial senators striding into committee rooms to discuss foreign affairs and understanding that they really mattered. I took tours of the Capitol building, riding the underground train and watching people by the frescos and statues. I would take visitors to the senator’s office overlooking the Mall, where he kept John F. Kennedy’s chair, as well as a chessboard featuring Irish Republican Army figures on one side and British policemen on the other. It was in that room’s fireplace, I would tell guests—with an embarrassed smile—that the British had lit their torches to burn the White House. I loved it.

Here in London, I still have a black-and-white picture on my wall of the Statue of Freedom, the figure at the top of the Capitol building. It’s a kind of reverential image, an homage to American power and liberty and democracy. Last night’s scenes make me wonder how such a photograph will be seen in 10, 20, or 30 years’ time. Quaint? Melancholic? Naive?

Alternate centers of power or influence are emerging, now—in Beijing, obviously, but also in Berlin and Brussels to some extent, the latter two not rivals in power, but former client kingdoms that now seem more settled, secure, and well-governed. The U.S., with 330 million people, today defends Europe, with its 450 million, largely because it is richer and more willing to spend the blood and treasure necessary to run an empire. Watching a horn-headed, topless man in face paint pretending that he has led a coup through Congress makes you question how long this can last.

Read: Trump’s internet is celebrating

British entertainment has largely given up the pretense that its leaders and institutions—once imperious and world-dominating themselves—are staffed with devious Machiavellian intellects intent on controlling the country, or the world. British satire instead tends to lampoon those in charge as incompetents with no real power. We don’t tend to believe in conspiracy theories that the British state is controlling our lives, because it so obviously could not: It is far too withered.