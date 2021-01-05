This time, Johnson cannot claim ignorance. “This is not a failure of science advice,” Mark Walport, Britain’s former chief scientific adviser, told me. “The policy makers had their attention drawn to what was coming.” Ian Boyd, a member of the government’s main pandemic advisory committee, told me: “Since April, the big thing on everybody’s mind was winter. We all knew it would be a challenge. There was a sense of inevitability about it.”

As early as March 3, in fact, when the British government published its first pandemic strategy, Johnson’s experts were warning in briefings to journalists about the dangers of a winter surge, and that such a scenario should be avoided. In July, Britain’s Academy of Medical Sciences published a report noting that the threat of a winter crisis could be greater than in the spring. That same month, the government’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, told Parliament’s health committee that a winter surge was “a really serious concern looking forward [and] where I spend most of my thinking time.” In late September, his colleague Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, warned that Britain could face 50,000 cases a day by mid-October, with more than 200 daily deaths a month or so later. While the country took a little while longer to get to these grim milestones, they have now been comfortably passed.

Johnson’s alibi now is that he did learn the lessons of the first wave—he just got unlucky. His argument, articulated in the evening broadcast announcing the lockdown, is that a new and far more contagious variant of the disease emerged in England this fall, destroying the government’s successful suppression of the virus. The government’s strategy, he said, would have worked if it weren’t for the new strain.

And this is, at least to some degree, true. Evidence suggests that the new strain is more contagious and could well be partly responsible for the rapid surge in cases across Britain. As one expert noted to me, it has been a bit like someone who was managing just fine with mortgage payments while interest rates were at 4 percent suddenly, and without warning, having to make payments when the interest rate rises to 6 percent, a 50 percent increase.

Yet isn’t the point that homeowners—let alone governments—must plan for these scenarios? Governments cannot blame the failure of their policies on viruses not behaving as expected, just as homeowners cannot complain to the bank if they can’t afford their mortgage.

In any case, the higher the prevalence of the virus, the more likely it is that significant mutations will occur. By not suppressing COVID-19 more effectively, Britain was increasing the chance of a mutation doing exactly what it did. It is not even the only variant in Britain—another has been imported from South Africa, seeping through the country’s porous borders with apparent ease.