To better understand the extent to which richer countries have dominated the prospective-vaccine supply, it helps to look at the numbers. According to the Duke Global Health Innovation Center, which is tracking vaccine procurement worldwide, high- and upper-middle-income countries have collectively reserved nearly 5 billion vaccine doses. These doses are largely the product of bilateral deals between governments and vaccine makers, known as “advance market commitments,” in which governments commit to purchasing doses up front in exchange for priority access once the vaccine is approved. The U.S., for example, has entered into at least six of these bilateral deals, totaling more than 1 billion doses—more than enough to inoculate the entire American population. The European Union, Britain, and Canada have each entered into seven bilateral deals, with the potential of securing enough doses to cover their populations two, four, and six times over, respectively, the Duke numbers show.

In doing so, their governments are ensuring that even if one or more of the vaccine trials fails, they’ll still have plenty of other vaccines to fall back on. Put another way, they are “basically buying themselves a ticket to the front of the queue,” Clare Wenham, an assistant professor of global-health policy at the London School of Economics, told me. (Though wealthy countries such as Spain and Canada have suggested that they would be willing to donate excess doses to nations that need them, that process isn’t so simple. Before rolling out a vaccine, countries need to be able to ensure that they can foot the bill in the event of unexpected side effects or other costly issues—a liability that many poorer nations might not be able to afford.)

Countries seeking to acquire enough doses to inoculate their population isn’t in itself the problem. Governments, after all, have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their citizens. Nor have these bilateral agreements been entirely negative. “It has infused an absolutely astounding amount of money and investment into the development and manufacturing of these vaccines,” Andrea Taylor, the assistant director of programs at Duke’s Global Health Innovation Center, told me.

The issue is that there isn’t an infinite supply of vaccines—at least not in the short term. Even with increased manufacturing capacity, it will take years before there are enough doses to meet global demand. So far, vaccine manufacturers are prioritizing which countries get them first on a first come, first serve basis.

Ugur Sahin, the co-founder and CEO of BioNTech, told the Financial Times that Pfizer and BioNTech would give precedence to countries where its vaccine has received regulatory approval—which includes Britain. Moderna, meanwhile, is expected to prioritize the U.S. market. AstraZeneca has said that its first doses will be earmarked for Britain, owing to its partnership with Oxford University. The French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, which is still in the early stages of its vaccine development, pledged that it would give the U.S. priority access in honor of the country’s early investment (a promise that was later walked back after causing ire in France).