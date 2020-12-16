Now a harsh and high-profile critic of Beijing’s recent efforts to stamp out the Mongolian language and its distinctive, vertical script in Inner Mongolia, an ostensibly autonomous region within China that is distinct from Mongolia, Elbegdorj and his country offer an extreme example of the difficulties facing nations that are heavily reliant on Beijing. Those challenges are amplified for places such as Mongolia—democracies that profess even limited support for human rights. China’s economic and military power allow it to demand uncomfortable concessions, and the country becomes more and more antagonistic, its less powerful neighbors are left with little room for maneuver. How, then, does a smaller nation choose between its values and its interests?

“Of course, when you are in office, you have certain responsibilities,” Elbegdorj told me in one of two recent interviews, struggling at times to square his current vocal denunciations of Chinese policies with his more muted tone when he occupied the highest echelons of government. “But when you are out of office, you also have more freedom to express your ideas.” When I asked him whether he still believed, as his foreign minister said four years ago, that the Dalai Lama should be barred from visiting, he was briefly evasive, before relenting, “I’ll say it publicly now: We are always happy to see his holiness in Mongolia.”

When Elbegdorj, a journalist turned democracy advocate, became president in 2009, the country was becoming one of superlatives. It was, briefly, the world’s fastest-growing economy, powered largely by mineral wealth, housing the world’s best-performing stock exchange, located in what is often referred to as the coldest capital city in the world. Prospectors, geologists, heavy-equipment operators, and a stream of carpetbaggers of all varieties arrived from Australia, the U.S., and Europe. The boom brought flashes of wealth to Soviet-influenced Ulaanbaatar: Ostentatiously kitted out Hummers idled in traffic, inching past the softly lit glass front of a Louis Vuitton store. The city’s last statue of Vladimir Lenin came down in 2012. (The boom would prove to be short-lived—by 2017, the country needed a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.)

While he upgraded relations with China, Elbegdorj also worked to bring Mongolia to a more prominent position on the international stage, involving it more heavily in the United Nations and other multinational groups. (He had a moment of viral stardom when former President Barack Obama inadvertently obscured his face during a 2011 photo op.) He pushed for the abolition of the death penalty, which, when it occurred in 2015, brought praise from human-rights groups. President-elect Joe Biden in 2011 hailed Mongolia under Elbegdorj as an “emerging leader in the worldwide democratic movement.” The enthusiasm was tempered a year later, though, when Elbegdorj faced U.S. and UN criticism for the jailing of a former president.