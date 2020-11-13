This promise would ultimately affect more than just Belarus. At its core, it signals that the U.S. will seek to return to its traditional role of promoting democracy abroad, which will no doubt include a return to multilateral institutions (such as the United Nations Human Rights Council), investment in prodemocracy groups (funding for which the Trump administration recently cut), and reasserting the country’s alliances with like-minded partners (rather than with the world’s autocrats and dictators). But although this grand promise was viewed with some skepticism before Trump took office, it now carries with it valid questions about American reliability: How much can the world expect out of the U.S. when it’s clear that another Trump-like figure could undo it all in as little as four years’ time? Then there’s the unavoidable irony of the U.S.’s own democratic crisis: On the same day the U.S. announced that it would no longer recognize Lukashenko as the legitimate leader of Belarus, Trump himself refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. What credibility will the U.S. have as an authority on free and fair elections when it’s facing its own contested vote at home?

There are reasons to take Biden at his word. Unlike Trump, he has expressed a commitment to upholding human rights—something that he regards as intrinsically linked with his support for the Belarusian people’s protests against Lukashenko and the human-rights abuses of his regime. Also unlike Trump, Biden has a demonstrated interest in Eastern European politics, having spent much of his tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president spearheading policies on Russia and Ukraine. Under his own administration, Biden has pledged that he would not only maintain the current sanctions against Belarusian officials, but “significantly expand” them. He has also signaled that he would lend his support to opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has spent much of her time in exile advocating on behalf of her people with world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

For more than three months, hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have protested in the streets to demand free and fair elections, the release of political prisoners, and that Lukashenko step down. These peaceful demonstrations have largely been met with state-sponsored violence, including heavy-handed crackdowns by riot police and plainclothes law-enforcement officers, the mass detention of protesters, and torture. Still, the movement continues. Its latest tactic has been a nationwide strike, which formally began last month. So far, this effort has had limited success: Many of the workers who have sought to apply pressure on government-owned factories by joining the strike have been dismissed or arrested for doing so. Some factories have been threatened with closure en masse.