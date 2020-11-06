Read: Trump is a ‘necessary evil’ for some

During Trump’s presidency, the U.S.’s role at the heart of global democracy promotion has eroded to some degree: The president repeatedly promoted dictators and undermined liberal democratic norms, at home and abroad. Yet even by that lowered standard, the past few days have damaged America’s international standing. While these certifications of foreign elections help in part to shape U.S. policy toward other countries, they are also highly symbolic, built on the foundation that American elections represent a gold standard. Though American elections have a litany of issues—they are rife with disenfranchisement, gerrymandering, and a host of other problems—the U.S. position has remained largely unchanged and unchallenged. It now seems all but certain that charges of hypocrisy from foreign governments being lectured by Washington will come more often and be harder to refute. Even with a Joe Biden victory and a relatively straightforward transition period, the U.S. will be preaching democratic values from a place of reduced integrity. It appears to be a country where millions of people, including the likely outgoing head of state, believe their own election was stolen.

Even before Election Day there were glaring signs that all was not right with America: Buildings were boarded up for fear of violence; mail-in voting suffered a barrage of misinformation and legal challenges from Trump and his fellow Republicans; the International Crisis Group, whose work is most often associated with war-ravaged corners of the globe, issued a report warning that the U.S. election “presents risks not seen in recent history.” Turnout has been enormous, ballots are being diligently counted by election officials, and fears of widespread violence have not (yet) been realized. But these positives have been overshadowed, and undermined, by Trump’s actions, starting on Tuesday night, when he falsely claimed victory and railed against “fraud,” a move that he telegraphed beforehand but that somehow still managed to shock, offering the opening shot in what has been a days-long, deeply embarrassing spectacle for the image of American democracy abroad.

Across much of Asia, Trump’s rant, announced from the White House in a garish, flag-draped spectacle, was midday viewing, a matinee showing of an assault on the very democratic ideals the U.S. has long sought to export and often assails other governments for ignoring. Thus far, world leaders, including in Asia, have largely avoided any pointed criticism of Trump’s remarks and his subsequent attacks on the legitimacy of the electoral process, but newspapers, commentators, and social-media users—particularly those in countries the U.S. would regard as allies—have not been as accommodating.

Japan’s Mainichi newspaper wrote that the ongoing election debacle called into question “the intrinsic value of democracy,” while India’s The Hindu noted, “It was ironic, then, that a relatively peaceful election exercise in the world’s oldest democracy was overshadowed by Mr. Trump himself.” Marty Natalegawa, Indonesia’s gregarious former foreign minister, concisely captured the moment when he told The Australian that it was “unfortunate that precisely when the need for greater spirit of co-operative partnership to deal with issues that defy national solutions alone are sorely needed, one cannot rely on such U.S. leadership.” U.S. competitors, particularly China, seized on the moment, gleefully crowing about the failures and shortcomings of democracy. Such criticism from Chinese state-controlled media is not new, but the comments were particularly pointed, given the state of relations between the countries and the scale of the political circus in America.