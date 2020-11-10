So what now? Let me speak from experience. First comes exhaustion. At a drive-in rally in Michigan, days before polls opened, Barack Obama promised that a Joe Biden–Kamala Harris administration would mean that “you’re not going to have to think about them every day.” The Trump era produced more than 150 books before it was even finished, and yet, looking back over the past four years, what stands out is … nothing. It’s like staring into a blizzard. (The most popular subgenre of Trump-related books was “Chaos Chronicles,” insider accounts of deranged schemes, like putting alligators on the southern border, and lurid tales of palace intrigue.) With so much talking, it was almost impossible to focus on what the administration was doing.

Read: Mr Trump, Tear Down This Wall

The Trump presidency also telescoped time. At once, it has lasted both a million years and the microsecond it takes to breathe in before screaming on a roller coaster. At the start of Terry Pratchett’s novel Reaper Man, he imagines the world from the perspective of mayflies, which live only a day, and pine trees, which endure for a thousand years. “We had proper sun in the good old hours. It were all yellow. None of this red stuff,” one mayfly says to another. Meanwhile, the pine trees stare out over the landscape, as winter after winter flickers across their vision, solemnly telling each other, “I remember when all this wasn’t fields.” To follow Trump was to be a mayfly and a pine tree at once. So much was happening. Was anything actually happening?

In this dizzying whirl, there was only one constant: Trump himself, exerting a gravitational pull on our attention spans. Whatever he does next will probably be an attempt to recapture the sensation of the whole world looking at him, hanging on his every word. A future of phoning into Fox News and speculating about a run in 2024 surely beckons. But without the bully pulpit of the presidency, Trump is much diminished. The most likely outcome is that he will be indulged but not taken seriously, like a crazy uncle at Thanksgiving. He can still do great harm from outside the White House, but it is harm of a different kind. (It is not backed up by nuclear weapons, for a start.)

Trump had fans, but he also had what the sociologist Jonathan Gray—talking about internet communities—called “anti-fans.” Anti-fans are not the same as uninterested bystanders. They are as passionate in their hate as fans are in their love, and they derive a sense of identity from belonging to groups dedicated to the objects of their mutual loathing. Among Trump’s most loyal supporters, grief has already turned to fury with the voting system and the “biased mainstream media.” After all, when you see your opponents as anything from communists to child abusers, it is hard to accept defeat. But we should also talk about the other side of the coin: When the exhaustion clears, some liberals will miss Trump. Or rather, they will miss the moral clarity that opposing him brought.