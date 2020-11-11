Trump’s defeat has thus removed the boot placed on the neck of the transatlantic alliance—with Biden in charge, there will be no question as to the American president’s commitment to NATO’s treasured Article 5, for example. But some regional officials I spoke with are concerned that without such a threat, the Continent may revert to a comfortable status quo, and pass up the opportunity to reach a more equanimous settlement between the two halves of the Western alliance. Many European politicians, for example, have concluded that they should no longer subcontract the Continent’s basic security to a country that appears to be losing its appetite for imperial rule. Without Trump, will Europe be able to rouse itself to address the legitimate American grievances about European defense and security policies that have united U.S. administrations predating him? Equally, will the incoming Biden administration be creative enough to think beyond the old tenets of American foreign policy, in which moves toward European “autonomy” were seen as threats to the supremacy of NATO—and, by extension, the undisputed supremacy of the U.S.?

At the heart of these issues lies a question: Can Europe agree on a common vision for what it wants its relationship with the U.S. to be, beyond the preservation of an order that was already fraying?

Before the result of the election had even been called (but when Biden’s victory appeared secure), French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian publicly declared that the U.S. and the European Union needed a new settlement. “We will have to build a new transatlantic relationship, which will be a new partnership,” Le Drian said. In Germany, however, the government was not so sure. Writing in Politico, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer argued that Europe should abandon “illusions” of strategic autonomy. This view was immediately countered by Germany’s Green Party spokesperson for EU affairs in the Bundestag, Franziska Brantner, who criticized that stance as a “message of despair.”

Europe’s splits over the transatlantic alliance run much deeper than a difference of opinion between (and within) France and Germany, the Continent’s biggest economies and de facto leaders. In parts of Eastern and Central Europe, notably Poland and Hungary, there has been open support for Trump and his agenda, while Slovenia’s prime minister, Janez Janša, tweeted congratulations to Trump after the president claimed he had won the election.

Indeed, when I asked European diplomats and officials about the future of the transatlantic alliance in the months leading up to the election, and in the days that followed it, what was most striking was how little agreement there was. Surely, I asked one EU official, European capitals would not accept a return to the status quo just because Trump was no longer going to be president? “It’s a hot topic,” this official replied, asking for anonymity to discuss such a sensitive issue. “But not just because of this election. The last four years have been enough of a wake-up call.” And yet, this official said, any move to develop European capacity in defense and security would be “complex to pull off,” because of internal divisions over how much to rock the boat with Washington.