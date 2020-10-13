Read: The leader who killed her city

Wong is a self-described supporter of the Milk Tea Alliance, a loose, largely online coalition of activists primarily from Thailand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan who have rallied together this year in solidarity with their respective political struggles. The group galvanized around the hashtag #MilkTeaAlliance this spring as a way to push back against fervent, nationalistic Chinese internet users and bots who swarm social-media platforms, hijacking discourse and drowning out dissenting views with deluges of spam posts.

But the movement went beyond online trolling and became emblematic of the frustration many young people across Asia feel toward Beijing’s grating assertiveness in the region. “Everyone [in the alliance] is the victim of China and its authoritarianism,” Parit Chiwarak, a 22-year-old political-science student and activist who has become one of the most prominent leaders of Thailand’s protests, told me. “So there is amity by nature.” (Chiwarak is widely known as “Penguin”; he chose the distinctive nickname, he said, after the animal caught his attention during a trip to the zoo in elementary school. “I thought they were cute and fit my character.”)

More recently, the message of the Milk Tea Alliance has broadened to encompass a pushback against autocratic governments more generally, as well as the small groups of wealthy elites who hold considerable political power in their respective countries. The alliance now “envelops people across Asia who are fed up with expanding authoritarianism and demand democratic reforms,” the Taiwan Alliance for Thai Democracy, a group of Thai students living in Taiwan who have organized demonstrations in support of Thailand’s protests, said in an emailed response to questions. “There is power in numbers and we as Asia’s rising young generation hope to stem the tide of dictatorship and show the world that the democratic values we believe in and more equal and just society we strive for is not ‘Western’ but a universal sentiment as people everywhere long for self-determination and greater freedom.”

The very online and very youthful coalition came into existence during a cross-national blur of late-night dunks, memes, and shitposting on social media, sparked by a Twitter “like” from Vachirawit Chivaaree, a heartthrob Thai actor. Chivaaree played a leading role in 2gether: The Series, a drama that follows two male university students who feign a relationship, then end up falling in love. The show was immensely popular across numerous Asian countries, with even the Global Times, the bombastic Chinese state tabloid, proclaiming that it helped improve “cultural communication between China and Thailand.”

This popularity, however, couldn’t shield Chivaaree from the contentious, sometimes ridiculously trivial trip wires of regional geopolitics. In mid-April, he liked a tweet showing pictures of four different cityscapes, including Hong Kong, alongside a caption that read, “These four pictures are taken from four countries.” Labeling Hong Kong as a country separate from China, whether intentional or not, sent legions of Chinese keyboard warriors into a jingoistic rage, with Chivaaree suffering the type of digital wrath that has previously befallen major corporations that have crossed Beijing. He apologized, but this failed to quell the outrage. Instead, internet users began digging further into his social-media accounts and those of his girlfriend. In her accounts, they found more fuel—a retweet of a message speculating that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory and a comment on a three-year-old Instagram post that was perceived by some to be supporting Taiwan as a distinct country from China.