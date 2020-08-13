The similarities between the two leaders go beyond their religious convictions. The two men come from humble beginnings, and have cast themselves as political outsiders whose bids for power would reshape their countries for not only the next decade, but the next century. “Both have personality cults around them,” Sumantra Bose, the author of Secular States, Religious Politics, told me. “Both have a sense of themselves as ‘the men of destiny.’”

That ambition was on full display at the grand openings of both places of worship. Ahead of the conversion of the Hagia Sophia, which until last month stood as a museum and a symbol of Turkey’s modern secular state for more than 80 years, Erdoğan extolled the site’s conversion as an assertion of Turkish sovereignty. At the formal reopening, when Erdoğan led the first Friday prayers, he declared that “the yearning of our people … has been accomplished.”

Modi framed the groundbreaking of the Ayodhya temple through a similar historical lens. Though the site is believed to have been the birthplace of the Hindu deity Rama, it’s also known for having housed the historic Babri mosque, which a Hindu-nationalist mob tore down in 1992, claiming that it had been built on the site of a temple destroyed by the Muslim Mughal Empire. By rebuilding the temple in its place, as was allowed by India’s Supreme Court in a 2019 landmark ruling, “not only is history being made,” Modi said in a televised ceremony, “but it is being repeated.”

By framing these events as rectifiers of historic injustices and declaring them a fulfillment of the national will, Erdoğan and Modi are reaffirming their own belief systems, and using them to redefine how the nation sees itself. “These sorts of events have a powerful symbolism,” said Bose, who watched the Ayodhya ceremony from his home in Kolkata. “It’s a way of signaling the nature of the state that these two gentlemen preside over.”

Such transitions don’t take place overnight. In the case of Turkey, it has involved decades of chipping away at Ataturk’s legacy. Under Erdoğan, “the identity of the majority of Turkey’s population has effectively supplanted the previous secular definition of national identity,” Bose said. Though the same cannot be said for India, which claims, among other religious minorities, a 200-million-strong Muslim population, Bose added that since winning a second mandate last year, “the Modi government has been trying to fast-track in different ways this ideologically driven transition to make India a Hindu-nationalist republic in all but name.”

These battles over places of worship have other advantages too. For one thing, they are effective in stirring nationalist and religious bases. Indeed, 60 percent of Turks approve of the government’s decision to restore the Hagia Sophia to a mosque, according to one recent poll (though another survey casts doubt on whether the move will impact voters’ decisions come the next election). Support for the temple reconstruction in Ayodhya is similarly high.