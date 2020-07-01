Yet in one of the most crucial moments in the city’s history, its leader was unaware of the contents of a far-reaching piece of legislation. She was shut out of the decision making, and incapable of answering any questions about the law. Her officials were also sidelined in the lawmaking process, and Hong Kongers’ concerns were ignored. With the adoption of this national-security law, it is a return to history for the territory: Colonized by the British, briefly and brutally occupied by the Japanese, never fully its own, once again overlords in a distant capital are making decisions on Hong Kong’s behalf. It could not be more clear how hollow Tung’s words now ring.

Read: The leader who killed her city

The new law covers four areas: separatist activity, state subversion, terrorist activity, and collusion with foreign forces, along the way targeting many of the tactics used by demonstrators, both on and off the streets. Sabotaging transportation systems and damaging government buildings—both of which were common during last year’s protests—are now deemed a terrorist offense and an act of subversion, respectively. In the most serious cases, both would be punishable with life imprisonment. Some of the 66 articles of the law target funding and working with foreign groups: Protesters last year raised millions of dollars for ad campaigns and legal-defense funds, while others lobbied the United States and other nations to impose sanctions on Hong Kong, deploying a youthful, unofficial diplomatic corps that enraged pro-Beijing officials. (Lam and Beijing have both blamed foreign forces for fomenting unrest in Hong Kong, though neither has provided evidence to back up these claims.) The most “complex” cases will be handled on the mainland. To enforce these new measures, a Committee for Safeguarding National Security will be established. It will be accountable to Beijing and work in secret, not subject to judicial review by Hong Kong’s courts.

The national-security law is in some ways even more troubling than reforms from prior decades, in that at least Britain would offer some measure of consultation with the city’s residents before announcing such significant changes, according to Steve Tsang, the director of the China Institute at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies and the author of several history books on Hong Kong. This latest law is instead “a bloodless version” of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, he told me. “People tend to focus on the killing [at Tiananmen], but the killing was an instrument,” Tsang said. “The objective was to intimidate and terrify the people so that people don’t even think about [protesting] again.” The goal now, Tsang added, is avoiding a repeat of 2019’s prodemocracy protests, which saw millions demonstrate for universal suffrage, along with other demands.