Even where China does have an edge, it’s not as dominant as it first appears. We assume Americans don’t make anything because the “Made in China” label is so ubiquitous. China did account for 28 percent of global manufacturing in 2018, according to United Nations data. But the U.S. is no industrial slouch, with nearly a 17 percent share—almost triple that of Germany’s vaunted factories. The U.S. also tends to produce highly engineered products, such as airplanes and chips, that are difficult for China to replicate. Beijing has invested heavily in developing a commercial jet to compete with Boeing and Airbus, but the project has suffered from lengthy delays and embarrassing technical glitches. Nor is China a more competitive economy for manufacturing: The costs of operating a factor y in the U.S. and China are roughly equivalent, because American workers are far more productive than their Chinese counterparts.

The U.S. holds the upper hand in something even more crucial: technology. There is talk of a “tech war” between the U.S. and China, as Beijing’s policy makers rush to create global competitors in everything from electric vehicles to 5G telecom systems. But at the moment, that “war” is barely a skirmish: Despite a quarter century of effort and huge state financial support, China’s semiconductor firms lag badly behind their American rivals in design and know-how. “China is still far from achieving anything close to overall independence or even leadership in any specific segment of the sector,” a study by the Center for Strategic & International Studies concluded. U.S. tech giants such as Facebook, Alphabet, and Twitter are truly global enterprises, attracting users from every corner of the planet; their Chinese counterparts—firms such as Tencent, Baidu, and Sina Weibo—have struggled to expand beyond the Chinese border. Even in areas where the Chinese are making huge strides, they’re not leaving the U.S. in the dust. While China is excelling at putting artificial intelligence into commercial use, the U.S. is still better at developing the tools, theories, and chips that power AI and the computers to make it work.

China may find that catching up is hard to do. Its students have been flooding into U.S. colleges for a reason: China’s higher education system compares poorly with its U.S. counterpart. In one ranking of the world’s best universities, the first Chinese entry, Peking University, doesn’t appear until number 92—after 50 American ones. Professors and students at Chinese colleges aren’t allowed to speak, write, or study freely, either. A new index of academic freedom, released in March, ranked China behind such paragons of intellectual openness as Cuba and Iran.

All of this means China is vulnerable to falling into the “middle-income trap.” That’s where many high-growth, emerging economies tend to end up: After reaching a comfortable level of income, they stall and struggle to leap into the ranks of the world’s most advanced economies, held back by their inability to become more productive and innovative. Only a small handful of developing nations, including South Korea and Singapore, have managed that jump in recent times.