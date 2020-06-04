Understanding why so many people are concerned about what this summer holds is easy. After all, this time of year is usually associated with respite, when people can look forward to longer days, warmer nights, and a bit of relaxation. For Europeans, however, the issue borders on existential. “The summer season is the lungs” of Europe, Margrethe Vestager, the Danish politician and executive vice president of the European Commission, told me. It’s a time when “you breathe in order to get the energy and everything you need for the rest of the year.”

Indeed, many European cities tend to empty out in July and August, as their usual inhabitants flock to various travel destinations to take advantage of their generous vacation entitlements (most European countries grant their workers at least four weeks of paid time off; Americans, on average, receive only half that). It’s also a time when Europe gets to know itself. “A lot of people travel internally in Europe,” Vestager said. “It’s very much part of being European, because you know your neighbors from some of the times that you consider the best of times … It’s an extremely important cultural element in how we live.”

This year, travel faces an unprecedented crisis. The industry stands to lose as many as 100 million jobs because of the pandemic, according to one estimate, and global tourism revenue is forecast to fall by more than a third. When international travel does resume—whether that is weeks or months away—it will have to contend with an entirely new landscape. Airlines that haven’t gone bankrupt could still be grounded. Hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions might still be off-limits. New health and safety guidelines could mean a radically new standard for traveling altogether. (The European Union recommends a series of new health protocols, including increased physical distancing in restaurants and hotel lobbies, as well as a wider adoption of face masks. Some European airlines have announced that they will require face coverings on all future flights.)

The scale of this economic challenge is particularly pronounced in Europe, where the tourism industry “is dependent on a strong summer season,” Zurab Pololikashvili, the secretary-general of the UN’s World Tourism Organization, told me in an email. The sector employs 27 million people, according to the UNWTO, and accounts for 10 percent of the continent’s GDP. For tourism-dependent economies in Italy, Spain, and Greece, that figure is closer to 13, 14, and 20 percent, respectively. The prospect of losing this vital part of European life, thus potentially exacerbating existing discrepancies between the continent’s financially prosperous north and its harder-hit south, has prompted a number of governments to set out their reopening plans: Italy has already begun welcoming back European tourists this week, Greece plans to welcome visitors from June 15, and other European countries that are particularly reliant on tourism, such as Spain, Croatia, and Portugal, have put forward their own blueprints.