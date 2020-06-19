Read: The foreign fascination with Trump’s White House

Still, the role has never been considered a particularly risky one. “The worst thing they would have to do is sit through interminable hours in the Senate waiting for [Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell to say something,” Robert Mahoney, the deputy executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, told me.

No longer. In recent weeks, journalists—both domestic and international—have been subject to unparalleled attacks on press freedom across the U.S. Several of these incidents have involved the detention and arrest of people who identified themselves as members of the press. Others have been considerably more violent, involving the targeting of journalists with rubber bullets and chemical irritants. A photojournalist was permanently blinded in one eye as a result. Like Floyd’s death, many of these incidents have been caught on camera.

For foreign media, who have been among those assaulted, targeted with rubber bullets and tear gas, and arrested, the government’s response to the protests—upwards of 400 media-freedoms violations have been reported since the demonstrations began—is shifting perceptions of what it means to be a journalist in America.

Mahoney called the scale of these attacks “unprecedented,” noting that six times as many journalists have been arrested in recent weeks in the U.S. as compared with all of last year. “Our security experts, who help journalists around the world, say they haven’t seen police behavior as bad as this since Tahrir Square, during the Arab uprising in 2011,” he said. Among those affected were journalists from foreign broadcasters, prompting governments in Australia, Germany, and Russia to issue formal responses.

In one altercation captured live on air, Minneapolis police fired rubber bullets at the reporter Stefan Simons and the camera operator Max Foerg of Deutsche Welle, despite the two identifying themselves as members of the press. This was one of two incidents involving the German broadcaster, Alexandra von Nahmen, its Washington bureau chief, told me. “It was really shocking for all of us,” she said, adding that although she and her colleagues have experienced such situations in previous postings—in her case, covering anti-government protests in Russia from 2007 to 2012—they would never have expected to apply that experience to an American city.

“Coming to the U.S., I was thinking it’s more or less the same as Germany,” von Nahmen said. “Of course, it’s a different culture and a different system of politics and government.” But when it comes to values, she thought, “it’s, you know, like us.”

The U.S. has long been a global standard-bearer for what a free media landscape can and should look like. But it’s a role the country has been drifting from in recent years. Reporters Without Borders ranked it 45th out of 180 countries in its 2020 World Press Freedom Index, down from its inaugural ranking of 17th out of 130 in 2002, a steady decline the organization attributed to “arrests, physical assaults, public denigration and the harassment of journalists” that have taken place in recent years. “The United States is no longer a champion of press freedom at home or abroad.”