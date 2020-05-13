One of the difficulties of comparing the performances of various countries in response to the coronavirus is all the differences among them. The U.S., for example, has a population 60 times that of Slovakia. It also faced the threat of an outbreak much sooner, registering its first confirmed case of the coronavirus in late January, more than a month before the virus appeared in Slovakia. But such discrepancies do little to explain how a country like Slovakia—which has recorded fewer than 1,500 cases of the virus and has kept the growth of new infections to the single digits—managed to prevent itself from being overrun by the coronavirus in a way that bigger and richer countries have not.

Three key factors helped it. The first, and perhaps the most fundamental, was its national leadership. The country’s president, Zuzana Čaputová, and its nascent government administration, which came to power amid the pandemic, were among the first to model best practices for how to handle the outbreak—most notably by wearing protective masks and gloves for the government’s swearing-in ceremony. Their efforts played a crucial role in normalizing the use of face masks across the country.

The same cannot be said for the rest of the world, where barely any leaders have opted to sport face coverings. In the U.S., where only a select few states have mandated that people wear masks outdoors, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both refused to wear face masks, even as an outbreak has appeared in the White House. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who suffered from his own bout of COVID-19, has yet to be seen wearing a mask as well (although as of this week his government has advised people to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces).

That signal from the top in Slovakia helped set the tone for the second factor: the widespread adoption of face masks. Despite often-conflicting advice about the efficacy of masks, Slovakia was among the first countries worldwide (and the second in Europe, after the Czech Republic) to make them mandatory in public spaces. This decision put it at odds with the World Health Organization, which has so far held off on advising people to wear masks in public. Andrej Šteňo, an associate professor of neurosurgery at Comenius University in Bratislava, told me that he and others in the Slovak medical community had settled on a different recommendation, eventually sharing their findings with the Slovak politician Martin Barto, who began emphasizing the potential benefits of wearing face masks in public. By March 13—exactly a week after Slovakia confirmed its first coronavirus case—the country’s prime minister and health minister had both appeared on Slovak television wearing masks, and today virtually no Slovak politician, journalist, or public figure is seen in public without one. Čaputová even gained international notoriety for picking one that matched her outfit.