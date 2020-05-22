Ireland, along with the U.K. and the U.S., is a prime example of this trend. Ten minutes’ walk from the prime minister’s office, a mural has gone up on the boarded-up window of a pub, paying tribute to the country’s leadership through the pandemic. It depicts a balding, middle-aged man in a suit, opening his shirt to reveal a Superman-style top with the letters TH emblazoned across his chest. This is Tony Holohan, a physician and Ireland’s chief medical officer—the man whose advice is at least partly responsible for shutting the pub in the first place.

Holohan and his counterparts Anthony Fauci in the U.S. and Chris Whitty in Britain have been thrust into positions of authority, power, and influence at a time when worried populations are looking for guidance. Their sudden prominence reveals as much about the political culture in which they operate as it does about the advice they have given. Yet it also raises questions about the nature of leadership in modern crises—and the temptation among today’s leaders to avoid taking responsibility for the controversial decisions required to manage them.

In the U.S., Fauci, the plainspoken avatar of the White House’s coronavirus task force, has given credibility to a president whom most Americans don’t trust to tell the truth. Yet Donald Trump never likes to be upstaged, and he’s begun to publicly clash with Fauci over the timetable for rebooting the economy. Fauci has called for a cautious approach, predicting that states could see a spike in infections and endure needless “suffering and death” should they reopen prematurely.

After Fauci delivered his warning at a Senate hearing last week, Trump rebuked him, renewing speculation about whether the president was preparing to part ways with the respected infectious-disease expert who has advised the past six administrations. “He wants to play all sides of the equation,” Trump told reporters last week. Fauci, 79, is the rare senior government official who’s unafraid to tell the president uncomfortable truths, and has shown no sign that he’s inclined to back down or trim his advice to fit Trump’s political imperatives.

Asked in a recent interview with The Atlantic about how he’s evolved into a pop-culture icon—his face is imprinted on bobblehead dolls—Fauci said simply: “This country is looking for truth and honesty, and looking for someone who tells it like it is.” He continued, “I happen to be the right person at the right time. But I really don’t take that personally and say, It’s about me and I’m such a great thing. It’s what the country needs. I happen to be the figure that’s there, and that they’re latching on to.”

The obvious difficulty for Fauci in particular, but also for Holohan and Whitty, is that sometimes political leaders do not like to hear how it is. Still, leaders must consider more than one truth when weighing how to act, and cannot just leave it to their generals to make decisions for them. If there is a trade-off between epidemiological and economic considerations, this is an inherently political problem, not a medical one.