Black Sheep experienced a scare in the early days of the outbreak, even with strict protocols in place, when a guest from overseas who visited the Buenos Aires Polo Club tested positive for COVID-19, forcing it to temporarily close. Looking to share its experience, the group took the internal guidelines it created for staff and expanded them into a coronavirus playbook for others in the industry. The document ranges from basics, such as proper mask-wearing technique, to the implementation of a buddy system for workers who may have difficulty communicating at the hospital because of language barriers, and tips on forming WhatsApp groups to share information between venues. (The latter idea was sparked when a group of guests, turned away from one restaurant after admitting that they had recently traveled, attempted to enter another location.) The guide has been downloaded more than 2,000 times, Hussain said, attracting attention from the likes of the chef Thomas Keller. It was recently translated into Japanese by Ohashi Naotaka, who owns Tokyo’s Tirpse, a highly lauded contemporary French restaurant.

Hussain’s restaurants also tweaked service, at one point offering a discounted set menu, while strictly enforcing time slots for diners, both of which helped to keep up turnover when Hong Kong’s government limited the number of guests to four per table (the limit has since been increased to eight) and social-distancing measures were put into place. But Hussain also found that people were not keen to linger as long as they were before. Even with these measures, there were two consecutive days when he had zero revenue, and overall demand fell at least 50 percent during the height of the pandemic, a level at which, Hussain said, surviving becomes “very difficult.”

Black Sheep, which like other Hong Kong restaurants saw business last year hit by protests that have erupted again, has been buttressed by the group’s past success, including a string of awards, most notably Michelin stars for two restaurants. It has avoided laying off any employees, though executives have had their pay cut—Hussain hasn’t taken a salary since February. Recently the group launched a promotion in which the proceeds from a special delivery dinner covered days of unpaid leave for staff members such as dishwashers and cleaners. To pull this off, it needed to rely on preexisting customers and a few calls to friends. Hussain cited the promotion as an example of what restaurants would need to do to weather the times. Good food and hospitality, he said, “are not going to be enough going forward.”

Hong Kong’s government has offered financial assistance to the city’s restaurants to help them survive. Elsewhere, the level of help varies. In Germany, where restaurants in the state of Bavaria have been told they can reopen this month, the government announced tax breaks totaling 5 billion euros, or about $5.5 billion. Certain restaurants in France will have access to grants of up to 10,000 euros. In Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, newly reopened restaurants and bars have been invited to set up shop in public squares, plazas, and streets. By turning the city into an “open-air café,” Mayor Remigijus Šimašius told us, businesses are able to serve more customers while also complying with social-distancing rules. So far, about 400 businesses have taken up the offer. The initiative has inspired other cities, including Berkeley and San Jose in Northern California, to consider doing the same.