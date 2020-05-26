In the intervening decades, politicians’ professional calculations and personal dilemmas might have altered in their specifics, but in their base nature, they remain remarkably unchanged.

Over the past few days, Boris Johnson’s government has been convulsed by the revelation that his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, appears to have flouted the lockdown laws he was instrumental in creating. Cummings drove hundreds of miles with his child and sick wife to stay at his parents’ farm in northeast England. While the advice to the country was to “stay home,” Cummings left his; while people were dying alone, quarantined from their family, Cummings went to be with his, in case his child needed looking after.

In the days since the news was splashed across the front pages of the Daily Mirror and The Guardian, there has been an eruption of public disgust. Within Johnson’s Conservative Party, more than a dozen members of Parliament have demanded that Cummings resign, and one junior minister has quit over the issue. In an attempt to temper the outrage, Cummings held his own press conference in the Downing Street garden—he refused to apologize, and said he would not resign, but acknowledged that public concern about his decisions was reasonable, given the daily compromises people were being asked to make.

Still, whatever the rights and wrongs of Cummings’s account, both he and his boss failed to ask the same basic questions that Churchill felt compelled to ask at the height of his authority, when he enjoyed approval ratings of more than 90 percent. Cummings did not seek out professional or political advice before embarking on his trip, which is at the very least open to serious questions over whether it complied with the government’s own lockdown guidance, and when he did tell his boss, no action was taken. When the media started asking questions, no information was provided. Having failed to ask for guidance on the moral question, as Churchill had done in 1942, Cummings and Johnson then failed to ask the professional one: Will the story get out? The failure to adequately test both questions has left Johnson with the most serious challenge to his public standing and authority since his election victory in December.

The parallels are imperfect, but Johnson, a Churchill biographer, would surely be aware of them. Like his hero, Johnson has high approval ratings (albeit not as high as Churchill’s), and thanks to emergency coronavirus legislation, has amassed huge powers over individual Britons’ lives. Yet less than a year into Johnson’s premiership, he faces an invigorated opposition and mounting questions over his government’s handling of a pandemic that has killed more people in Britain than anywhere but the United States.

