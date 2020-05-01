Those currents had already existed as a result of the financial crash: Remember the viral clip of the Dutch historian Rutger Bregman’s suggestion at Davos that companies forgo philanthropy and just pay their taxes? Billionaires looking for bailouts this time around are facing strong pushback. (The British government has so far refused to discuss a crisis loan for Branson’s Virgin Atlantic, prompting him to publish a letter saying he and his wife “did not leave Britain for tax reasons but for our love of the beautiful British Virgin Islands.”)

The funding of public services will also become a red-hot political question. Over the past few weeks in Britain, charitable endeavors—such as a 100-year-old veteran walking laps of his garden to raise money for the National Health Service—have been accompanied by a persistent murmur of disquiet: Why is the health service so badly funded that it needs charity donations? When the health minister says he values nursing-home workers so much that he wants to honor them with a lapel badge, why are they paid less than supermarket cashiers?

These are unavoidable and legitimate political questions; we should be suspicious of any attempt to dismiss them. After all, Hannan is a vocal supporter of leaving the European Union, and you will look in vain for serious economists who believe that will have a positive short-term impact on Britain’s economy. When confronted with the suggestion that the business community hated Brexit, which he backed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reported to have replied: “Fuck business.” Yet neither of them is suggesting that their pet political project must be canceled for economic reasons. Instead, the government insists that Britain will press ahead with ending the Brexit transition period on December 31.

Society either cares about equality and the environment all the time or none of the time. These are not fripperies. The recent spike in domestic-violence reports is real. Living in a polluted city does appear to worsen the coronavirus’s toll. Children in deprived areas have had far less homeschooling during the lockdown than their wealthier peers, according to the British think tank the Sutton Trust, because many of them do not have computer equipment and internet access. These are all political tragedies. They require a political response.

So although Britain could respond to the crisis by scrapping the minimum wage and letting private companies pollute our air and water, that’s not a neutral, pragmatic decision. It is deeply ideological. (The one leader who has found time to focus on the equality agenda? Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, who is trying to remove the legal right to change gender. Businesses have not likely been clamoring for this to happen.)

Society flourishes when businesses succeed, but it also does so when as many people as possible attain their full potential. The coronavirus decade should not repeat the mistakes of the past. If your principles can be abandoned under pressure, you never really had them at all.