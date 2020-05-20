Read: The pandemic’s geopolitical aftershocks are coming

In the face of an immediate threat to the nation, “there’s a legitimate desire to pull together,” Robert Saunders, an expert in British history at Queen Mary University of London, told me. “But when has this produced good decision making?” He pointed to the example of the First World War’s early days, when the press consistently raised questions over artillery-shell shortages. By contrast, in the run-up to the invasion of Iraq, the Labour government in London had a large parliamentary majority, meaning it could ignore protests that its actions were rushed or ill-considered. For an opposition to exist is not enough; it also needs to be heard.

During the coronavirus crisis, the British government has dismissed criticism as opportunistic, and better saved for a future (and as yet theoretical) public inquiry. Ministers have been quick to seize upon the idea that the media, in particular, have gone too far. “Frankly, the way questions are being asked by journalists irritates a lot of the public at the moment,” the health secretary Matt Hancock told the broadcaster ITV last month.

Why are those in charge throwing their weight around like this? Because they can. A government has the power to offer bailouts, to throw lifelines to threatened industries, to tell citizens where they can go and what they can do. Many incumbents around the world have benefited from a coronavirus poll bounce, a phenomenon that political scientists call the “rally-around-the-flag effect.” The pandemic has also pushed leaders forward. Donald Trump regularly preens about the ratings success of his press conferences; here in Britain, daily briefings by the prime minister or his chosen lieutenants lead the news coverage overnight and into the next day. In France, Emmanuel Macron’s prime-time broadcast on April 13 was watched by an estimated 86 percent of the country. The unshowy Angela Merkel had high ratings for a similar address, telling Germans that “since World War II, there has been no greater challenge to our country that depends so much on us acting together in solidarity.”

These leaders can make full use of their bully pulpit, but their opponents struggle to be heard at all. “Where is Joe Biden?” asked a BuzzFeed article at the start of April. “Online, being drowned out by the coronavirus and Trump.” In Britain, the new leader of the opposition, Labour’s Keir Starmer, is trying to break through. His positive approval ratings suggest that he is having some success.

Starmer has one advantage that many other opposition leaders around the world do not: The British parliamentary system was designed with adversarialism in mind, right down to its architecture. Politicians sit on two sets of benches facing each other in the House of Commons, and every Wednesday, the leader of the opposition gets to ask the prime minister six questions, live and face-to-face.